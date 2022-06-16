Ravens Try Out Former SEC Track Star at Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens hosted former University of Tennessee sprinter Mustaqueem Williams for a tryout, per team writer Clifton Brown, with the former track star taking reps with the wide receivers during practice.

Williams has not played football since his days at Forest Park High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, about 90 minutes south of Baltimore, where he was a star running back with offers from Boston College and the University of Toledo. Instead, he pursued a collegiate track career at Tennessee, where he won multiple SEC championships in the 200-meter dash.

Bob Pollock Invitational: Tennessee's Mustaqeem Williams took Section 1 of the Men's 200m in 21.09 pic.twitter.com/AnxQFFi6ik — Tennessee Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) January 27, 2018

Now, the 26-year-old Williams is trying to start a professional football career after attracting the attention of Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin, himself a former star athlete at Tennessee. After backing up Peyton Manning for two years, Martin led the Volunteers football team to a national championship in 1998 along future Ravens Hall of Fame running back Jamal Lewis.

Those Tennessee connections got Williams on Martin’s radar, where he will attempt to follow in the footsteps of other Vols track stars-turned-pro receivers.

“I got some film on the internet about him running routes, and I thought it was enough to look at,” said Martin on June 14. “So, we brought him in for a workout, and he was very surprisingly a lot better than what we thought, and so it was enough for us to keep him around and do a minicamp, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Martin mentioned former NFL wideouts Willie Gault and Anthony Miller as examples “who translated their game speed to receiver positions in the NFL and had success.” Gault won Super Bowl XX with the Chicago Bears in 1986 and Miller made five Pro Bowls during his 10 year career with the then-San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos.