Ravens Sign Ex-Packers QB After Latest Lamar Jackson Update

On Monday the Baltimore Ravens signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley to the team’s practice squad, with the news first coming from Field Yates of ESPN via Hundley’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman. The Ravens later confirmed the roster move, revealing that linebacker Devon Kennard has been released to make room for Hundley.

The signing comes in the wake of Lamar Jackson suffering a knee injury during Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Brett Hundley Spent Time With the Ravens This Summer

Hundley, 29, is a former 5th-round pick of the Packers, having been selected No. 147 overall in 2015 out of UCLA.

He didn’t see any regular-season action with the Packers as a rookie, but he appeared in 15 games (with nine starts) in 2016-17. During those games — in which he went 3-6 as a starter — he completed 194 of 326 passes for 1,853 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also had 39 carries for 268 yards and two touchdowns, as per Pro Football Reference.

Hundley was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 30, 2018, with a 2019 6th-round pick coming back to the Packers. After his rookie contract expired in March 2019, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and appeared in three games, completing five of 11 passes along the way.

In 2021 Hundley spent time with the Indianapolis Colts. He proceeded to sign with the Ravens in late May of this year and remained with Baltimore until getting released on Aug. 16. In November he spent a week on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints.

With the addition of Hundley, Baltimore now has two quarterbacks on its practice squad, the other being rookie Anthony Brown (Oregon). Either Hundley or Brown could be elevated to back up Huntley this Sunday, when the Ravens (8-4) visit Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7).

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is ‘Week to Week’

Meanwhile, on Monday Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Lamar Jackson’s injury status.

“He’s been through the MRI’s and I would say it’s ‘week to week,’” said Harbaugh during his press conference. “You know, it’s going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we’ll see for this week. It’s probably less likely for this week but it’s not impossible. And then after that it will become more and more likely.”

Assuming Jackson isn’t ready to go against the Steelers, Tyler Huntley can be expected to start, much like he did for the final four games of the 2021 season, when he posted a 1-3 record while Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Huntley, 24, has appeared in a total of 11 games since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020. He has completed 152 of 225 passes (67.6%) for 1,283 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions (77.3 passer rating). He has also carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

As for Jackson, he was injured on the final play of the first quarter on Dec. 4, leaving the game after absorbing a sack from Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper. Huntley went on to pass for 187 yards and rushed the ball 10 times for 41 yards, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard run with 28 seconds remaining.