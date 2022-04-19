Ex-Ravens WR Scooped up by Steelers 1 Day After Release: Report

Just one day after being released by the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Miles Boykin has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, joining a bitter rival in the AFC North.

The 2019 third-rounder was released on April 18 after failing to distinguish himself among Baltimore’s young wide receiving corps in his first three NFL seasons, but quickly found a new NFL home. Boykin will reunite with former Notre Dame teammate Chase Claypool in Pittsburgh, where the duo will likely catch passes from Mitch Trubisky in 2022.

The timing of Boykin’s release – just 10 days before the 2022 NFL Draft – was somewhat curious, though the $2.5 million saved by the move could help Baltimore land another veteran free agent. It’s even more surprising to see Boykin snapped up by a division rival in the Steelers just one day after he was released by the Ravens.

But, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Pittsburgh “showed interest in Boykin coming out of the draft,” so they clearly see some untapped potential in his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame.

Boykin showed off elite athleticism during the pre-draft process in 2019, with elite vertical and broad jumps to go along with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash that is quite impressive for his overall size.

Miles Boykin was drafted with pick 93 of round 3 in the 2019 draft class. He scored a 9.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 2271 WR from 1987 to 2019. https://t.co/UIipudHjjV #RAS pic.twitter.com/cWAY82ixvH — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2022

However, he struggled to convert his physical prowess into on-field impact in the NFL, though his size and speed made him a solid special teams contributor in Baltimore. The Steelers will need to help Boykin refine his overall technique at wide receiver, from breaking the press at the line of scrimmage and getting separation late in his routes. But his strong run-blocking skills will help him see some playing time in Pittsburgh, as star second-year running back Najee Harris will likely be a focal point of the Steelers’ offense in 2022 as they continue to search for a new franchise quarterback.