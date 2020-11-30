NFL Still Wants Ravens vs. Steelers Game to Be Played

The weekend has only brought more positive tests for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams push toward a game on Tuesday that has been postponed a pair of times.

That doesn’t matter to the league, however, as they still are determined to play the game. Even in spite of the tests and everything swirling around the matchup, the league wants the game to go off as scheduled for the sides early this coming week.

As of this morning, there have been nine Ravens players and eight staffers who have tested positive in the past week, per sources. There were no new positives on Saturday. The Ravens-Steelers game for Tuesday night is still on, and the NFL intends to have it played, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

That hasn’t changed in spite of all the positive tests over the weekend. The Ravens have seen a reported 11 players test positive for COVID-19 with another 20 players on the COVID-19 reserve list as well as 10 staff members positive. Those are huge numbers and point to the widespread outbreak which has been raging within the Baltimore team for the last week.

The Ravens might be very thin on the roster by the time Tuesday rolls around, but the league is proceeding as planned for the game. It’s going to take everything Baltimore has to be able to pull out a win, but it’s safe to say the biggest concern at the moment remains with everyone who has been infected and their speedy recovery and return to health.

Ravens’ Willie Snead Tested Positive Sunday

Snead is yet another Ravens player to test positive, and this news comes in Sunday afternoon just ahead of Baltimore’s scheduled game. It’s unfortunate Snead is on the list given how well he has been playing lately for the Ravens.

Another positive in Baltimore…. https://t.co/2OZ7IQPaxy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

While a major talking point this season has been the struggles of the team’s wideout group at making huge plays and changing the game, some good news has been quietly developing over the last few weeks. The Ravens have been seeing Snead come on incredibly strong within their offense and begin to show signs of his long awaited emergence.

Over the last four weeks of play, there’s been no better receiver on the team than Snead, who’s gone for 17 catches, 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. Now, Snead will have to hope he can get healthy and cleared in time to come back soon for the team. Given his production, that’s the major hope.

Ravens Under Investigation From NFL

The league is clearly not happy about what happened in Baltimore over the last week, and now they are investigating the outbreak and what happened according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Joining them in being under the microscope? The Denver Broncos, who had COVID-19 issues of their own hurt their quarterback room.

Broncos and Ravens are under investigation for potential discipline, per sources. Every team that has alleged COVID protocol violations gets reviewed; it’s standard. NFL and NFLPA first work to control spread, then review facts, then NFL considers discipline for any violations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

Last week, the Ravens revealed they had disciplined a staff member over the outbreak, perhaps trying to get ahead of the NFL and whatever punishment they might garner. It will be interesting to see if that has any impact on what happens moving forward. Clearly, however, the league is very interested in finding out more about what happened in Baltimore and how this mess began in the first place even as they push full steam ahead on the game.

