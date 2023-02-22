Ravens New OC Believes Lamar Jackson is ‘Underrated as a Passer’

The Baltimore Ravens officially introduced their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, since announcing that he’d be replacing Greg Roman as the team’s play designer and play caller on offense on February 14, 2023.

In his introductory press conference, both he and head coach John Harbaugh talked about what went into his hiring, what made him the right candidate for the job after they cast such a wide net, and what they envision the offense to be under his tutelage and guidance.

Here are some of the top takeaways from the nearly half an hour-long presser:

Ravens Aren’t Starting From Scratch on Offense

While changes at either coordinator position can often lead to wholesale changes and 180-degree shifts in both philosophy and personnel, that will not be the case in Baltimore according to both Harbaugh and Monken.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, obviously starting with staff and then obviously putting a plan together, building off of what’s been really successful in the past – power run game, play-action – and then trying to build off that,” Monken said.

Each of them expressed the desire to build upon and expound on many of the creative concepts that were successful under Roman while still adding some of his own twist and flavor to them.

“Just talking ball, and [it was clear] how really great, how extensive his knowledge is, how broad his knowledge is, how adaptable he is, how versatile he is in terms of what he’s able to do with his X’s and O’s and his scheme stuff,” Harbaugh said. “The ability to move in different kinds of systems, different kinds of types of football, different personnel groups – run game, pass game, protection, RPOs, quarterback-driven stuff, downhill run game, play-action stuff tied to it – all the stuff that we’re kind of looking for.

A healthy blend of all the above is exactly what fans have been clamoring for the past few years and it is likely music to the collective ears of the players on the roster and especially those under contract for the foreseeable.

“I think our fanbase is going to be really excited with what we see from this offense going forward,” Harbaugh said. “I know I am.”

The offensive linemen in particular are probably the most ecstatic to hear their new play-caller say that he likes and is keeping many of the run-blocking schemes specifically. Almost all of them have raved about how much fun it is to be able to physically impose their will and use their athleticism on the move as pullers and blockers in space where they came are more proactive than reactive.

The Ravens have several nimble athletes on their offensive line that are set up to have success in Monken’s offense with the most notable being All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, standout rookie center Tyler Linderbaum heading into his second season, and veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.

#Ravens Offensive Line ended the 2022-23 season ranked as PFF’s 2nd best OL in the NFL.#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/8vC6JpULn2 — Flockville (@Flockville) January 19, 2023

Fans will love seeing the “different kinds of tempos, huddle, no-huddle, real fast, controlled tempo” after the frustration with Roman’s tendency to sometimes not get plays in fast enough reach a fever pitch last season as it led to wasted timeouts, delay of game penalties, and rushed plays that sometimes seemed doomed from the start.

Lamar Jackson has an ‘Elite Skillset’ & is ‘Underrated as a Passer’

Arguably the most alluring aspect of this job opening for Monken and the other litany of candidates was the opportunity to coach a generational talent at the quarterback position.

Even though the former unanimous league MVP’s immediate and long-term future with the franchise is shrouded in uncertainty at the moment, Monken is excited to work with Jackson for however long they will have together.

“He has an elite skillset; it’s obvious when you watch him on film, the things he can do with the football and the plays that he makes,” he said. “I think he’s underrated as a passer in terms of his ability to make plays and throw it down the field. So, you’ve all seen it. I’m like you; I’m no different than you. I watch what you guys watch, and it’s pretty amazing.”

Jaskson’s ability as a passer, particularly from the pocket, is an aspect of his game that has been relentlessly scrutinized throughout his career even after he led the league in touchdown passes with 36 and 25 from the pocket.

Monken says the negative narrative associated with the star quarterback’s passing dates back to the pre-draft cycle the year he came into the league that his critics and doubters won’t move off from despite the examples he’s consistently displayed to dispel them.

“I think sometimes there’s a narrative that gets put out there and it just carries. It doesn’t matter what it is,” he added. “There are narratives in all of our lives – of what some person can become, who they are, where they were born, ethnicity; it doesn’t matter.

“You put a narrative as to what they can be. I think that started from the get-go – of what he can and can’t be – and I think in a lot of ways, he’s proven that to be a falsehood, in terms of what he’s capable of.”

Monken was able to make a former walk-on with underrated athleticism in Stetson Bennett into a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season during the Bulldogs’ second straight national title run. He’ll have the opportunity to coach and call plays for the most electrifying player in the game today if not ever in Jackson for at least one year and hopefully more.

Utilizing Playmakers in Space Will be Emphasized

At Georgia, Monken excelled at getting the ball in the hands of his best players with plenty of room to work with after the catch behind and beyond the line of scrimmage. He believes that “the game has changed” and part of its natural evolution of it is that every blade of grass on the field should be able to be used.

“The game has become more of a space game; using all 53-and-a-third yards and using the width and depth of the field, using space players and your skill players,” he said. “Years ago, maybe it was inside-zone and run-duo downhill. Now, it’s utilizing athletic quarterbacks. The game has changed; it’s changing.

“At one time, it was taller pocket passers, and now you’re seeing more shorter, athletic players. The game has changed in terms of using their athleticism, using players’ athleticism, what they bring to the table because the game is about space. It’s about being explosive. Well, how do you create explosives? Well, part of it is creating space.”

In addition to Jackson, the Ravens have a handful of other skill position players on offense that have shown the ability to create explosive plays in space. At running back, J.K. Dobbins has shown impressive contact balance and elusiveness in the open field.

J.K. Dobbins doesn't feel like he has his full speed back yet, but those cuts are looking mighty nice. pic.twitter.com/bkwAVFsTPI — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 19, 2022

At wide receiver, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has displayed the ability to create big plays in space with refined route running, sharp breaks, and breakaway speed.

Rashod Bateman's presence alters the Ravens ceiling. His big-play ability & 1-on-1 skills have been underutilized, even when healthy. Having missed about half of the Ravens games so far, his numbers/impact are misleading.

The film is not.#RavensFlock #Ravens #BaltimoreRavens pic.twitter.com/GicixiGs8R — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) February 2, 2023

At tight end, three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and 2022 fourth-round gem, Isaiah Likely, are matchup nightmares for linebackers and defensive backs alike with toughness, elusiveness, and impressive run-after-the-catch ability.

Step up and making something happen @DaGorilla4!! Tune in on @NFLonPrime. pic.twitter.com/U6ABT9ihki — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2022

Players Will ‘Dictate’ Style of Play

One of Monken’s best qualities that he has shown during his stints as a play caller at both the professional and collegiate level that Harbaugh highlighted when introducing him was his ability to adapt and build his system around the strengths of the team’s roster.

At Georgia, he said that his best players on offense were tight ends Brock Bowers and projected first to second-round pick Darnell Washington so they ran a lot of 12 personnel last year. In the year he got to call plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, they most lined up in 11 personnel because they had a wealth of talent at wide receiver.

“Players around the quarterback dictate a style of play; there’s no way around it,” Monken said. “When I was at Tampa, we had really good receivers. We had DeSean [Jackson]; we had Mike Evans; we had Chris Godwin; we had Adam Humphries; we had O.J. Howard; and we had Cam Brate. And we had quarterbacks that loved to throw it – sometimes to the other team.

“The reality is we were much better throwing it, so that’s where you play to – the strengths of who you have.”

The current strength of the Ravens’ roster on offense is similar to what he had at Georgia with a trio of dynamic tight ends under contract that includes another 2022 fourth-rounder in Charlie Kolar and a pair of explosive running backs when healthy in Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

However, the roster and its strengths could be subject to change this offseason as the team has vowed ‘build up’ their wide receiver room and could see an injection of veteran free agent and rookie talent.