Trade for Patriots’ RB Makes Sense for Ravens

Running back should be a position of strength for the Baltimore Ravens, but injuries and inexperience could ensure otherwise. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both recovering from setbacks that kept them out last season, and so is Justice Hill.

General manager Eric DeCosta attempted to find some insurance for this crocked trio via both free agency and the 2022 NFL draft. The latter route yielded Tyler Badie, but he’s a sixth-round pick who will have to surprise a lot of people in order to earn significant carries as a rookie.

Free agency bought the Ravens Mike Davis, but the 29-year-old bombed as a member of the Atlanta Falcons a year ago. Against this backdrop of uncertainty, DeCosta would be smart to add a proven and productive runner, and a trade with the New England Patriots could make it happen.

Pats’ Crowded Backfield an Opportunity for Ravens

Damien Harris led New England in rushing last season but could still find himself on the trading block, according to NESN.com’s Zack Cox: “Lead back Damien Harris is entering a contract year, and the Patriots seemed to be prepping for his eventual departure by drafting Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. If both rookies impress this summer, New England could even consider trading Harris, who might command more on the open market next spring than they’d be willing to pay.”

Harris would be worth a mid-round pick next year for the Ravens to add him to coordinator Greg Roman’s run-heavy offense. Roman would quickly become enamored with Harris’ knack for winning between the tackles and punishing defenders, qualities he showed on this run against the Falcons:

Runs like this fit the blue-collar toughness the Ravens have made their core identity on both sides of the ball. Roman directs a unit that tests the will of defenses and challenges them to stay strong enough to stop a relentless dose of power on the ground.

This throwback approach demands a few durable workhorses in the backfield. Harris fits the bill, having gone from third-round pick in 2019 to the lead-back in New England, rushing for a career-best 929 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

At 5’11” and 213 pounds, Harris has turned breaking tackles into the staple of his game. His signature quality was most evident when Harris ran over half of the New York Jets’ defense in Week 2:

Smash-mouth plays like these could be taken directly from Roman’s playbook. Harris thrived for the Patriots running traditional power plays behind a fullback, something the Ravens incorporate into their own system thanks to the presence of versatile, 300-pound blocker Patrick Ricard.

Roman has been used to a committee approach in recent seasons, but a player with Harris’ vision, patience and brute force would finally give him a true bell-cow back.

Uncertainty Surrounds Ravens’ Committee

The Ravens know the value of trusting many hands to make light work in the running game. Yet, the option may be denied them or at least operate less effectively this year.

Dobbins tore his ACL last August, while Edwards suffered the same injury barely a month later. The Ravens have been optimistic about their two main options getting back to full strength before the season starts, with DeCosta offering this bullish statement in March: “We are very confident that those guys will all come back this year and play winning football for us. J.K., specifically, obviously suffered a serious knee injury, but he’s a young player. He’s a hungry player, (and) he has a great mindset.”

Head coach John Harbaugh recently erred on the side of caution when asked if Dobbins and Edwards will be ready for the first day of training camp on Tuesday, July 26: “We’ll see.”

A wait-and-see approach will also be needed with Hill, who tore an Achilles tendon last September. Hill is one of the backs on the roster bubble, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Davis was signed as veteran insurance after the Ravens missed out on Melvin Gordon. The problem is Davis averaged just 3.6 yards per carry for the Falcons last season.

There’s a lot of question marks about the members of the Ravens’ rotation, but the Patriots have options beyond Harris. Options including Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Ty Montgomery, James White and rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.

Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick has rarely been shy about dealing a valuable veteran if he thinks he has other choices. The Ravens should test Belichick’s resolve to keep Harris, who will be a free agent in 2023.