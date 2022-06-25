Ravens Can Fill ‘Biggest Remaining Roster Hole’ With Super Bowl Winner

Pass rush still rates as a concern for the Baltimore Ravens headed into the 2022 NFL season. General manager Eric DeCosta selected David Ojabo in the second round of this year’s draft, but the former Michigan standout is one of many injury concerns among Baltimore’s edge-rushers.

The uncertainty can be solved by bringing in a proven veteran to help rush the passer. It’s the biggest area of concern for the Ravens, according to one NFL writer.

Fortunately, the problem can be fixed by adding a free agent who has won two Super Bowls and showed he can attack from anywhere along a defensive front. This player would be a younger, more versatile alternative to bringing back 33-year-old Justin Houston.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Former Patriots, Lions Edge Should be on Ravens’ Radar

Trey Flowers is still on the market, so what are the Ravens waiting for? It’s a reasonable question considering how well the 28-year-old would fit with what Baltimore likes to do on defense.

The Ravens have run a multiple version of the 3-4 for years, a scheme reliant on roving edge-rushers who can be moved around to exploit blocking matchups. Flowers fits the bill because he’s spent time at defensive end, outside linebacker and defensive tackle since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round back in 2015.

He won two Super Bowls with the Pats, logging a career-best 7.5 sacks in 2018. Flowers usually played his best in the biggest games, logging 2.5 sacks when the Patriots came back from 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

A tackle for loss and a pair of QB hits were on Flowers’ stat sheet when New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 two years later. Flowers parlayed those Lombardi Trophies into a big-bucks deal with the Detroit Lions.

It shouldn’t concern the Ravens that Flowers was nowhere near as productive in Detroit, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe:

Trey Flowers' career: Patriots (4 seasons): 21 sacks, $4.03m total earnings Lions (3 seasons): 10.5 sacks, $54.4m total earnings. https://t.co/jkwqMdRTza — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 10, 2022

Flowers wasn’t surrounded with the same talent on some mediocre Lions rosters. Even so, he still managed to disrupt both phases of offenses.

His best season with the Lions was 2019, when Flowers started 15 games, recorded seven sacks and offered a reminder of his excellence against the run:

Of EDGE defenders who played at least 200 defensive snaps in 2019, #Lions DE Trey Flowers had the highest run-stop percentage in the #NFL per PFF. A "stop" is considered a tackle that constitutes a "loss" for the offense.pic.twitter.com/GuS1mGw5mW — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) January 10, 2020

The Ravens don’t need a stout run defender, although Flowers’ force on the ground would be welcome in the AFC North, where running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Joe Mixon and Najee Harris can all dominate. Ultimately though, new defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald needs a pass-rusher who can put consistent heat on the pocket.

Flowers was still able to win off the edge last season, often as a power rusher, like for this sack against the Minnesota Vikings:

Trey Flowers counters with the long arm & floors his blocker on the way to a sack. Yes, there was some “friendly fire” from Mattison tripping up Hill, but Flowers execution of the long arm counter was a good one! #passrush #onepride pic.twitter.com/Hh9cj1NYC6 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 11, 2021

Flowers has the core rush skills the Ravens will need if MacDonald’s defense is going to improve on last season’s modest tally of 34 sacks.

Pass-Rush Looks Thin Amid Injuries

There’s a reason Around the NFL’s Kevin Patra chose edge-rusher for the Ravens in his list of the “10 biggest remaining roster holes heading into training camp.” Patra asked who will be the bookend for outside linebacker Odafe Oweh?

It’s a good question based on Ojabo tearing his Achilles during the Wolverines’ pro day back in March. The Ravens’ sack leader last season, Tyus Bowser, is also recovering from a torn Achilles.

To compound matters, Oweh has dealt with offseason surgery to fix a shoulder injury. As Patra pointed out, the Ravens need a veteran edge to “take pressure off inexperienced depth and their guys coming back from injury.”

Houston looks like the perfect fit, and the Ravens could have first dibs thanks to the UFA tender, according to ESPN’s Field Yates:

This means that if Houston or Ingram signs with a new team before July 22 or the first day of training camp (whichever is later), they would count towards the compensatory formula. If they don’t sign by then, Baltimore and KC have exclusive negotiating rights. https://t.co/bWuxtdBiQO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2022

If there’s cause for pause, it comes from Houston only managing a mere 4.5 sacks last season. Flowers is five years younger and can play more positions along the front.

His presence taking snaps in a situational role wouldn’t block the development of Ojabo when he’s fully healthy. Instead, the rookie and second-year man Oweh would both benefit from the experience of a proven winner.