Ravens Place 4th-Round Receiver on IR, Sign Another to 53-man Roster

The Baltimore Ravens made a handful of roster transactions on Saturday, December 3, ahead of their Week 13 AFC matchup with the Denver Broncos, most of which involved the wide receiver position.

We have placed WR Tylan Wallace on IR. We have signed WR Binjimen Victor to the 53-man roster. We have also elevated WR DeSean Jackson and DB Ar'Darius Washington from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.https://t.co/KxVtsSfyql — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

First was the placement of second-year wideout Tylan Wallace on injured reserve. The 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State had already been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week.

He has appeared in eight games this season and caught three of his six targets for 21 yards while primarily playing on special teams. This doesn’t definitively mean that he is done for the year but he’ll have to miss at least four games.

Taking Wallace’s place on the active roster is third-year pro Binjimen Victor who was signed off the practice squad. He originally signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020 and, like Wallace, he’ll be expected to provide depth at wide receiver and play special teams.

Victor appeared in the first regular season game of his career this season in Week 9 and recorded a solo tackle on special teams snaps according to Pro Football Reference. At 6-foot-4 and 199 pounds, he has the physical profile to play on the perimeter and showed that he can use his size to make contested catches down the field in the team’s preseason finale.

Ravens Elevate 2 Players From Practice Squad For Week 13

The team called a pair of players up from their practice squad to play against the Broncos and provide depth at their respective positions. Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson and second-year defensive back Ar’Darius Washington were elevated and will be active for the game.

Jackson is coming off an impressive outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, albeit in a losing effort, where he showed that he still possesses the blazing vertical speed to take the top off opposing defenses. His 62-yard reception was the longest play of the game and flipped the field in an instant for the Ravens.

With 2021 first-round selection and No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman out for the rest of the season after undergoing successful foot surgery, Jackson has a golden opportunity to contribute and uplift a Raves offense that needs more juice from the position group.

This will mark Washington’s first game action since Week 6 when he played 12 snaps on defense and six on special teams. The 2021 undrafted free agent likely see more time on special teams than on defense in this game but it would be nice to see him get a fair shot at trying to win the starting nickel corner role so that All-Pro Marlon Humphrey can stop moonlighting in the slot.

Ravens Brought Back Preseason Standout Rookie Pass Catcher

Earlier in the week, the team made another transaction at the wide receiver position by bringing back rookie Shemar Bridges to the practice squad. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State and spent the summer, training camp, and preseason with the team and was waived with an injury settlement in early September during the final round of roster cuts.

We have signed WR Shemar Bridges to the practice squad. https://t.co/V14fSPbHtl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2022

Bridges turned heads early on in training camp with his play in practice and flashed his playmaking potential in the Ravens preseason opener when he caught four passes for 62 receiving in a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

.@ShemarBridges17 have a day 🔥🔥🔥 Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/nOn6vVwBN2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound big-bodied wideout showed that he can go up and make contested catches, use his large catch radius and body control to his advantage, and contribute on special teams. Bridges could have the opportunity to get elevated to the game-day roster to provide depth at wide receiver and special teams down the stretch and perhaps even earn a spot on the active 53-man roster if he seizes his moments on the field.