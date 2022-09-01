Recently Released Ravens’ Lineman Claimed by New York Giants: Reports

The pipeline from Charm City to the Big Apple continued on Thursday, September 1, 2022, when Tyre Phillips became the latest recently released Baltimore Ravens player to land with the New York Giants according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapport.

The #Giants have claimed OL Tyre Phillips, source said. https://t.co/3gPGKf9VfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

The news comes a day after the Ravens waived the 2020 third-round pick following failed attempts to find a trade partner but hoped to sign him to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. In New York, he’ll be joined by veteran safety Tony Jefferson and undrafted rookie edge rusher Chuck Wiley who signed to the Giants’ practice squad on August 31, 2022.

During his first two seasons in the league, Phillips battled injuries and struggled to find a home on the Ravens’ offensive line. The team was forced to play him at right tackle at times and continued to cross-train him at offensive tackle even though he was clearly better suited at guard.

He entered this year’s training camp in a three-way competition with fourth-year pro Ben Powers and second-year pro Ben Cleveland for the starting left guard spot. While the team has yet to name a starter, Phillips was clearly no longer in the running and will get a fresh start with a new team.

Ravens Set Initial Practice Squad

Despite coming off their sixth straight undefeated preseason, the Ravens surprisingly had none of the players they released during the final rounds of cuts claimed off waivers. While that contingent included some vested veterans that didn’t have to go through the waiver wire, there were many that did and still went unclaimed.

The Ravens filled 15 of the 16 spots on their practice squad with players that spent training camp and the preseason on their team.

Here is the full list as it currently stands:

QB Anthony Brown (rookie)

RB Tyler Badie (rookie)

FB Ben Mason (second year)

WR Makai Polk (rookie)

WR Binjimen Victor (third year)

WR Raleigh Webb (rookie)

OG/DT Kahlil McKenzie (fifth year)

OT David Sharpe (veteran)

DB Ar’Darius Washington (second year)

CB Daryl Worely (veteran)

CB Kevon Seymour (veteran)

OLB Steven Means (veteran)

OLB Jeremiah Moon (rookie)

DT Isaiah Mack (fourth year)

DT Rayshod Nichols (rookie)

Three Players Revert to IR

There was a trio of players that the Ravens released during the final round of cuts with the injury designation that also cleared waivers. The three that reverted to the team’s injured reserve and will be eligible to return sometime during the season are wide receiver Shamar Bridges, outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, and defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.

Bridges is an undrafted rookie that flashed in Week 1 of the preseason and training camp but suffered a groin injury that required surgery in the preseason finale. Hayes is a second-year pro that was one of the stars of the offseason program and was slated to have a significant role on defense at the SAM spot before a lackluster training camp and preseason before sustaining an injury. Crawford is a third-year pro that was having a strong training camp and preseason and was in strong contention for a roster spot until he suffered his injury in the preseason finale.