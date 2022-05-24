Former Ravens Running Back Signs With Indianapolis Colts

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on May 24, bringing the 25-year-old to his second career NFL team.

The Ravens initially gave Williams an exclusive rights contract tender in March, but withdrew their offer after signing former Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis on May 10.

That made Williams a free agent for the first time since he signed with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie out of BYU in 2020. He spent his first NFL season on the Ravens’ practice squad before exploding out of the backfield in the 2021 preseason, gaining hype as a potential starter after J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both suffered torn ACLs.

Though Williams ran well in the Ravens’ first three regular-season games, he seemed to lose the trust of head coach John Harbaugh and his coaching staff, resulting in minimal playing time for the rest of the season.

Despite the up-and-down season, Williams didn’t appear to leave Baltimore with a bad taste in his mouth, thanking the Ravens for his first NFL opportunity on Instagram after the team withdrew their contract tender, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

No hard feelings from Ty’Son Williams. (via IG/juicewilliams___) pic.twitter.com/W3VDzD28a7 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 10, 2022

But other teams seemed willing to give Williams another chance, with reports of interest emerging on May 16 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among other teams.

Where Does Williams Fit in Indy?

The former Raven will have to stand out in a crowded Colts running back room to earn a roster spot in Indianapolis.

2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor will take lead back duties with Nyheim Hines virtually guaranteed to make the team with his skills as a receiver and kick returner. 2021 undrafted free agent Deon Jackson will be in the mix after appearing in nine games last season, mostly on special teams. The Colts also signed former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay this offseason, in addition to adding a few undrafted rookies to their backfield.

That will leave Williams competing for a depth role in Indianapolis, potentially as a goal line and short-yardage back who can use his 220-pound frame and powerful running style to pick up a few yards when needed.

But Williams will have an uphill path to making the Colts’ roster this year, as he lacks the special teams experience of Jackson or the career pedigree of Lindsay. Furthermore, three-fourths of his 2021 carries came on gap-blocked rushing plays, per Pro Football Focus, while the Colts primarily use a zone scheme. There’s no reason that Williams can’t succeed in a zone scheme, but he’ll still have to adapt his running style to better fit in Indianapolis’ backfield.

Ravens Officially Sign Brent Urban, Undrafted LB

The Ravens recently completed a few additional roster moves of their own, officially reuniting with defensive lineman Brent Urban and undrafted Navy linebacker Diego Fagot.

Urban’s signing was first announced by his wife on May 21 before it was made official on May 23, with undrafted safety Chris Moore – not to be confused with former Ravens receiver Chris Moore – released to make room on the roster.

Fagot practiced with the Ravens at rookie minicamp, but had yet to sign a contract with the team. As a graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy, Fagot had to receive permission from the Department of Defense in order to to pursue a career in professional sports. Once that approval came through this past weekend, Fagot was able to officially put pen to paper with the Ravens.