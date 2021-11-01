Ravens’ RB Trade Rumors Heat Up After Derrick Henry Injury

The Baltimore Ravens might not be enamored with running back Ty’Son Williams, who’s been a healthy scratch for two games this season, but they might find a trade market for him after Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a potentially-season ending foot injury yesterday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Henry’s injury, and later listed Williams as a potential trade target for the Titans.

Williams spent last season on the Ravens’ practice squad before preseason injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill elevated him to a starting role for Baltimore’s regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He built off a promising preseason, totaling 142 yards on 22 carries for almost 6.5 yards per carry in Weeks 1 and 2, but has fallen out of favor since, receiving only 11 carries for 38 yards in his last three appearances.

With their backfield struggling in the last few games, the Ravens may be planning to give Williams another shot, but they’ll pick up the phone if the Titans or any other RB-needy team inquire about the 25-year-old back.

Receiving any compensation for Williams would be a coup for Baltimore, who signed the South Carolina and BYU product as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

In recent years, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has earned a reputation as a shrewd dealmaker with a keen ability to squeeze every bit of value out of his players, especially those that don’t fit into Baltimore’s future plans. He sent rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots and second-year offensive guard Ben Bredeson to the New York Giants in the preseason once it was clear they were surplus to the Ravens’ needs.

Outlining a Williams-Tennessee Deal

It’s unclear if Tennessee has any interest in Williams, but they’re expect to make an addition to their backfield after injuires to both Henry and second-year back Darrynton Evans.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is expected to work out for the Titans this week, but they might be looking for a younger option. In that case, Williams could fit the bill.

Williams has a serviceable 63.5 rushing grade from Pro Football Focus this season, though he has excelled in pass protection where he has earned an 88.2 grade. But behind the Titans’ dominant offensive line, Williams could thrive with his downhill, physical rushing style.

While DeCosta is known for driving a hard bargain, Williams might not cost too much. A late-round pick should be enough to pry him away from Baltimore.

Former Ravens wideout Torrey Smith tweeted his support for the Ravens trading Williams to Baltimore, mentioning Mike Davis of the Atlanta Falcons as another option.

Ty’son Williams (Baltimore Ravens) or Mike Davis (Atlanta) to Tennessee — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 1, 2021

The only remaining question is if the Ravens would be willing to even deal with the Titans after the two teams have developed a rivalry in recent years.

While DeCosta is unlikely to let any personal animosity between Baltimore and Tennessee get in the way of a good trade, the Titans currently sit at the top of the AFC. The Ravens might not want to help out a team they may have to see in the playoffs.

Ravens Still Seeking RB Help

But even as one of the Ravens’ running back may be available via trade, Baltimore could be looking to bring in a pair of fresh legs for their backfield.

Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts, Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles and Ronald Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been mentioned as two options, but there have been no reports of serious conversations between the Ravens and either team.

The Ravens will have to assess their backfield and make a decision quickly with just over 24 hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.