Ravens Defender Apologizes to Highly Criticized Offensive Coach

The day after the Baltimore Ravens returned from a road trip to Ohio where they lost 13-3 to the Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was caught off guard when he found notes on the ground outside of the team practice facility that read ‘Fire Greg Roman’.

The sixth-year veteran did not know that the video he posted on Instagram showing his disturbing discovery would go as viral as it did and told reporters when he addressed the media on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, he expressed his regret about the negative backlash it caused.

“I wasn’t expecting to see that,” Bowser said. “For me to post that, I thought was a bad move. It didn’t make us look good at all, especially after a loss.”

When he came into work the next day, he sought out Roman to offer an apology for whatever harm his actions might have caused and express his utmost confidence in the team’s fourth-year offensive coordinator.

“The first thing I did Monday morning was go and see Greg Roman face to face. I apologized to him. I have full, 100% respect for him, nothing but love and appreciation for what he does. Everybody here respects him. I definitely respect him. We’re just moving on to Atlanta.”

Ravens All-Pro Sounds Off on ‘Outside Noise’ About Offense

All of the Ravens’ coaches and players are probably sick and tired of the harsh criticisms and critiques of their offense which has been in a slump since returning from their bye week, especially in the passing game. One member of the organization that is especially fed up is First-Team All-Pro tight end, Mark Andrews, and he let the media know it at his most recent press conference.

“I don’t give a (expletive) to be honest,” Andrews said. “I know there’s a lot of outside noise, and for us, it’s coming in here and working. We’re very good at that. There’s a lot of hungry people in this building. We have coaches that really want to win, that are doing everything they can. This is an inspired group, so I’m excited going forward. We’re going to bring it every game no matter what, and that’s all I can say about that.”

A clearly agitated Andrews went on to express his confidence in the coaching staff and his fellow pass catchers that now includes veteran Sammy Watkins who he was teammates with last year and was brought back after being claimed off waivers on Tuesday.

“For us, there’s no question in this building what’s going on, that people in this building are doing everything they can to win games, and be at their best and put us in the best situation,” Andrews said. “So, we have full trust.”

Their current weapons on offense outside of running back and tight end have been much-maligned from the outside since second-year pro-Rashod Bateman went down. He doesn’t use it as extra motivation but understands of some his teammates do.

“If someone wants to take that and use it as fuel, that’s fine. I have a chip on my shoulder either way,” Andrews said.

Despite having dealt with a knee injury for most of the season, Andrews leads the team in targets (99), receptions (61), receiving yards (702), and receiving touchdowns (5) according to Pro Football Reference.

Lamar Jackson Continues to Miss Practice

The Ravens and their fans had a shining glimmer of hope heading into the team’s week of preparation to host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team was ‘hopeful’ that star quarterback Lamar Jackson would make his long-awaited return to practice and ultimately the starting lineup for their interconference matchup after missing their last two games with a knee sprain.

However, in the portion of practice that is open to the media, Jackson has yet to be present. His absence on Wednesday marked his eighth straight missed practice according to the Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) was not at practice. This would be his eighth straight absence. It’s not looking likely that he’ll be back for Saturday’s game vs. Atlanta. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 21, 2022

Following Jackson’s injury in Week 13, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the timeline for his return would be between 1-3 weeks and at the same time, head coach John Harbaugh said the team would take it “week-to-week” and do what is in the best interest of their franchise quarterback.

If he can not practice or play for the third straight week, third-year pro Tyler Huntley will continue to take the reps in practice with the first-team offense and be in line to make his third consecutive start and the seventh of his career.

The team has gone 1-1 in the two games without Jackson but has only managed to score 19 points in the pair of outings combined. They are coming off their lowest-scoring game since they were held to just a field goal in a 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round of the 2020 playoffs.

Other players that sat out of practice on Wednesday included veteran Pro Bowl defenders Marcus Peters (calf) and Calais Campbell (knee). They both suffered injuries in the loss to the Browns and are likely to miss some time. Huntley was a limited participant with a right shoulder injury. If he can’t play against the Falcons, the Ravens have undrafted rookie Anthony Brown who has one more standard practice squad elevation left, and journeyman veteran backup Brett Hundley who is also on the practice squad