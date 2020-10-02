Barcelona Discuss Futures of Riqui Puig, Umtiti & Todibo

Barcelona technical secretary Ramon Planes offered updates on a number of players ahead of the close of the transfer window.

The Catalan giants have offloaded several players already but are being tipped to wave goodbye to more before Monday’s deadline.

Planes says 20-year-old center-back Todibo is one player who is expected to depart and has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

He explained: “There are several European clubs interested in him, he wants to play, and his departure is likely to be the best option for everyone.”

Planes also spoke about fellow defender Samuel Umtiti. The World Cup winner has slipped down the pecking order due to continued injury problems, and Planes says the club are trying to decide what’s best for the 26-year-old.

“He’s a great player, but now he is going through a bad situation, which is what injuries are in football. There are four days of market left, it’s an atypical market, we have a lot of respect for him and his trajectory, we’ll look for the best solution for him.”

Todibo and Umtiti have failed to make either of Ronald Koeman’s squads for Barca’s opening two games. Indeed the coach has opted to call up 18-year-old Santiago Ramos Mingo from Barcelona B instead.

Riqui Puig Stays but Will He Play?

Young midfielder Riqui Puig looks set to stay at the Camp Nou despite being told by Koeman he may be better off leaving on loan in order to play regularly.

Plans says the club will support the youngster’s decision to stay and fight for his place and hopes he will be able to get first-team minutes in 2020-21.

“He was honest, just like the coach telling him that it would cost him to have minutes. Riqui made the decision to fight to fulfill his dream, something that seems very commendable to me. He knows it’s complicated but we support him and in the end there may be minutes for everyone.”

Puig has not managed a single minute for Barcelona yet in the new season and faces a real battle to force his way into the team. Koeman’s side have started the season well with two wins from two games and no goals conceded.

