Barcelona Lose Center-Back to Injury Against Juventus

Barcelona’ injury problems are mounting after center-back Ronald Araujo was forced off at half-time of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Juventus in Italy.

The 21-year-old came in for the suspended Gerard Pique and started the match alongside Clement Lenglet in the heart of the Barcelona backline. It was the Uruguay international’s first start in the Champions League after he made his debut in Europe’s top competition last time out against Ferencvaros.

Yet Araujo only lasted until half-time after picking up a thigh injury. The youngster did not come out for the second half, with midfielder Sergio Busquets replacing Araujo in the team.

Busquets came on to partner Miralem Pjanic in midfield, while Frenkie de Jong dropped back into central defence to partner Lenglet for the second half of the match. It’s a position the Dutchman has played previously in his career for former side Ajax.

Barcelona Short of Defensive Options

Araujo’s injury leaves Barcelona short of defensive options. French center-back Samuel Umtiti also missed the trip to Turin due to injury, while back-up defender Òscar Mingueza was also ruled out.

Koeman now has only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as fit senior center-backs ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Alaves. The Dutch coach can ill-afford another poor result in the league after suffering back-to-back defeats to Getafe and Real Madrid.

Araujo joins Umtiti, Brazil international Philippe Coutinho, and first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Barcelona’s injured list. Barca plays Alaves, Dynamo Kiev and Real Betis before European football pauses again in November for the final international break of 2020.

Barcelona to Sign a Defender in January?

Barca’s lack of defensive cover could see the Catalan giants move for a defender when the transfer window reopens in January. Koeman wanted to bring former center-back Eric Garcia back in the summer but Barca could not seal a deal with Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Garcia is “determined” to force through a move to the Camp Nou in the winter, according to The Telegraph. The 19-year-old is in the final year of his contract which puts Barca in a strong negotiating position.

Umtiti is also an option if the World Cup winner can prove his fitness. The Frenchman has been plagued by injuries over the last two seasons but told Canal Football Club he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona.

The defender also spoke about the lengths he has gone to in order try and get back to full fitness for the Catalan giants, as reported by Get French Football News.

I have become vegan, I do not eat meat, nor fish. I really pay attention to all that. All the vegetable proteins, which do me good. Pasta, I don’t eat that anymore. My body feels a lot better. I have lost 3kgs, I needed to. I have never felt so good physically. I have cut and gained in muscle at the same time, I have never worked this much, never down to the minutiae of each detail. I think that this will make the difference.

Umtiti’s injury problems mean he has slipped down the pecking order at Barcelona and hasn’t made an appearance for the Catalan giants since the 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga back in June.

