Barcelona Make Massive Decision on Riqui Puig’s Future

Riqui Puig’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of speculation over the summer after boss Ronald Koeman admitted he thought the 21-year-old would be better off heading off on loan.

The youngster has instead decided to stay and fight for his place, and his decision may have helped secure his future at the Camp Nou. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca are now considering triggering the two-year extension option in Puig’s contract.

Puig’s current contract runs until the end of the season and contains a buyout clause set at €100m. The deal also includes the option to extend for two more seasons which would keep Puig at the club until 2023.

The 21-year-old has not featured for Barcelona this season yet, but he has been officially promoted to the first team and will wear the No. 12 shirt for Ronald Koeman’s side in 2020-21.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Puig Determined to Succeed at Barcelona

There’s no doubt that Puig faces a real battle for minutes at Barca this season due to the fierce competition for places in midfield, but the youngster seems absolutely determined to succeed.

Puig was a boyhood Barca fan and has spoken recently about how it feels to play for the club he has always supported, according to Marca.

“One day, I was called to the first team to train and you just say: ‘Wow, you’re going to train with your idols’. “Because I was a Barcelona fan since I was a kid and used to watch them on the TV. I went to the final [of the Champions League in 2015] in Berlin, where Leo [Messi], Neymar, [Luis] Suarez, and I was there in the stands with my dad watching the final in Berlin. “I went to the [2006] Champions League final in Paris as well. And it was like a dream. Being able to train with the best players in the world and enjoiyng them in practice. At that moment I thought I could, at best, dedicate myself to being a footballer.”

The youngster is the latest player to emerge from Barca’s famed La Masia academy and fans will be hoping he can go on and force his way into the first team. He knows exactly what it takes to play the Barcelona way and has rarely disappointed when selected.

Puig Impresses on Spain Duty

Puig has spent the international break with the Spain Under-21 team and was involved in both games against Kazakhstan and the Faroe Islands in qualifying for the European Championship.

Manager Luis de la Fuente told reporters that he had been surprised by just how good the Barcelona midfielder is after working with him closely.

“Riqui Puig is one of these players who surprises you with their football potential. Riqui, like the rest of the teammates, pleasantly surprised me with how good he is. The individual quality is extraordinary.”

Puig’s next challenge will be to impress Koeman. The Dutch coach has conceded he will get chances in the first team in 2020-21, but they are likely to be few and far between, meaning Puig will have to grab any opportunity with both hands.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Rants at Fitness Coach: What’s Your Problem, Baldy?