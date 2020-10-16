Barcelona Name Squad for La Liga Clash at Getafe

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has called up 23 players for Saturday’s trip to Getafe in La Liga.

The Barcelona boss has recalled Clement Lenglet, who was suspended for the draw against Sevilla, while midfielder Miralem Pjanic is also included after shrugging off a back injury picked up on international duty.

Here’s the full list:

Defenders Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti miss out through injury, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery in August.

Back-up left-back Junior Firpo is back in the matchday squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. Barcelona B youngsters Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, and Oscar Mingueza also make the cut.

Dest Set for Full Debut

Barcelona’s injury problems in defense mean that new signing and USMNT starlet Sergino Dest should make his full debut at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Koeman discussed the 19-year-old in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s a possibility he will start tomorrow. It’s good for his adaptation that he was here and not playing for the national team. It makes it easier because everything is bigger here than it was in Amsterdam. It’s good to have him. he’s also a player who will be the future of his club.” “It was good to have him here for the training sessions and to talk to him about the system and the team, but it’s not too different from Ajax. We know he can play on the right side, the left side, we know Alba is not fit for tomorrow.”

Dest made his debut off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Sevilla last time out, replacing Alba at left-back after the Spaniard was forced off with injury. The teenager looks set to start on the left of the defense with Sergi Roberto keeping his place on the opposite flank.

Koeman Expecting Tough Getafe Match

Koeman also spoke about Saturday’s opponents Getafe who have started the season with two wins and a draw from the first four matches. Jose Bordalas’s side were beaten 3-0 by Real Sociedad in their last fixture, but Koeman is still expecting a tough match.

“They have been doing a lot of positive things. They’ve now reached Europe as well which is a fantastic achievement. I saw the game against Ajax [in the Europa League]. There were a lot of complaints about their style in Holland. I wasn’t one of those people who complained. “Each coach must find the best way to execute their game plan and to win. I expect a very tough match. We must be very well prepared, try to find space, but I expect a complicated match.”

Getafe are known for their physical approach and will certainly not make life easy for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are yet to taste defeat in La Liga in 2020-21 and are favorites to pick up the win in Madrid.

