Barcelona, Ter Stegen Contract Talks Take New Turn: Report

Contract talks between Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have taken a new turn which suggests an agreement is not as close as has previously been reported.

According to Goal’s Ruben Uria, Ter Stegen “has agreed to lower his wage expectations” but “is still pushing to become the highest-paid keeper in world football.” The Germany international wants an annual salary of €18 million ($21m) which would make him the second-highest earner at the Camp Nou behind Lionel Messi.

Yet it’s not as simple as all that. Barcelona’s financial problems have been well-documented and saw the club miss out on top targets Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay in the summer transfer window.

The club’s board is now “currently split” on the topic of Ter Stegen. Some members think the goalkeeper’s new contract should be a priority, and others believe the club can’t afford to do the deal because of their financial issues.

Ter Stegen is widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and his current contract runs until 2022. Barcelona want to tie him down to a new deal which would keep him at the club until 2025.

Ter Stegen Eyeing Comeback

Ter Stegen is currently out of action after undergoing knee surgery in August. He is hoping to make his comeback against Real Madrid later this month, according to Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old has taken to social media to show off how his recovery is going during the international break.

Barcelona will clearly be looking forward to having Ter Stegen back fit and available, although back-up Neto has performed well in his absence. The Brazilian has conceded just once in three games against Villarreal, Celta Vigo, and Sevilla.

Barcelona’s Other Options

Neto’s performances could potentially have an impact on Barca’s thoughts on Ter Stegen. However, the 31-year-old is clearly not a long-term option in goal for the Catalan giants.

Yet Barcelona do have some youthful options when it comes to goalkeepers. Barcelona B stoppers Inaki Pena and Arnau Tenas have both been included in the club’s Champions League squad and look to have bright futures at Barca.

Pena only turned 21 in March and has been a regular in first-team training, while Tenas is two years younger. The duo could potentially go on and battle for the No. 1 shirt at Barcelona in the years to come.

