Bears $6.5 Million Cornerback Exits Practice Early With Injury

Tyrique Stevenson left the Bears’ joint practice with the Titans on Thursday after breaking up a red-zone pass, an ominous development for a secondary that already entered the week short on healthy bodies.

Stevenson appeared to injure his right leg during a team red-zone period at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville. He came off the field with Bears head trainer Andre Tucker and appeared unable to put much pressure on the leg, Devan Kaney of FOX 32 reported. The Bears had not announced a diagnosis, imaging result or timetable as of Thursday afternoon. appeared unable to put much pressure

While his long-term status remained unclear, Stevenson did later return to practice, according to a report by CHGO Sports Bears insider Adam Jahns.

“Tyrique Stevenson has returned to practice. He’s back on the field with the starters as I type,” Jahns wrote about 13 minutes after Stevenson walked off the field with a trainer.

The play itself came after Stevenson helped break up a Cam Ward pass intended for Titans receiver Carnell Tate in the end zone. Tate was caught between Bears defenders at the catch point but remained in practice. Stevenson did not. Jahns reported that the cornerback departed with Tucker after the breakup.

The Bears and Titans were holding their second joint practice of camp before Saturday’s preseason game at Nissan Stadium.

Another Interruption for Stevenson

Thursday’s incident arrives after Stevenson missed roughly a week earlier this month following an Aug. 8 collision with rookie receiver Luther Burden III during red-zone work. Stevenson landed awkwardly, received treatment for lower-back discomfort and later returned to practice, but coach Ben Johnson subsequently described him as week-to-week.

He had worked his way back into the starting defense by Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Miami native has been a regular in Chicago’s lineup since the Bears selected him 56th overall in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $6.45 million, including about $3.48 million guaranteed.

Stevenson started all 16 games as a rookie, collecting 86 tackles, four interceptions, 16 passes defended and two forced fumbles. His two-interception performance against Atlanta earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 17.

Across 45 career games and 40 starts through 2025, Stevenson has posted 213 tackles, seven interceptions, 38 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and a defensive touchdown. He played 13 games last season while dealing with hip and shoulder injuries.

What Chicago Could Be Missing

Stevenson was expected to start outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, with Kyler Gordon handling nickel duties. But Johnson also left Thursday’s practice with a right-arm issue, while Gordon remains on the physically unable to perform list with a calf injury.

That leaves the Bears confronting an unusually thin cornerback picture less than three weeks before their Sept. 13 opener at Carolina. Safety Coby Bryant is expected to miss four to six months following knee surgery, while Terell Smith and Xavier Woods have also been listed as questionable.

If Stevenson misses time, rookie fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad could be next up at right corner, with Jaylon Jones, Smith and Dontae Manning among the other outside options. Josh Blackwell would remain a logical nickel candidate if Gordon is unavailable.

That is a lot of inexperience to introduce at once, especially if Johnson’s status becomes more than a brief Thursday interruption. Stevenson’s diagnosis will determine whether this was merely another camp scare, or a problem Chicago must solve before Week 1.