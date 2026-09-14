Lions Free Agent Addition Could Steal Starting Job After Week 1

Detroit Lions left guard Christian Mahogany left the team’s Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints after just 11 snaps with what appears to be a hip injury. Mahogany is not expected to miss significant time, but head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that Mahogany is not ‘out of the woods‘ when it comes to his return.

With Mahogany out, veteran Ben Bartch stepped in for 66 total snaps. Mike Payton of A to Z Sports argued that even if Mahogany is healthy, the team should roll with Bartch, who played well in Week 1.

“At this point, it feels like Bartch may be starting against the Bills regardless of what Mahogany’s status is in a few days,” wrote Payton. “If Bartch can show that continued balance, that’s going to be an issue for Mahogany. This is one to keep an eye on Thursday.”

Mahogany played well in his limited time, posting a 76.8 grade. However, Bartch played a lot more and had a 65.6 grade. Mahogany has not been able to secure the starting job, and Bartch played well enough that there will be a question.

Mahogany did not practice on Monday.

Detroit Lions Left Guard Battle Continues in Regular Season

Mahogany is a former sixth-round pick entering his third year in the NFL. As a rookie, Mahogany did not play. However, he won the starting job in his second year. Mahogany started 11 games, but was not very consistent. With injuries added to the equation, the team decided to bring in some competition for him in year three.

However, the names around him started to drop. Juice Scruggs had to shift to center, and Giovanni Manu was hurt. Miles Frazier has swing tackle experience and was not in the mix. Ben Bartch had a strong chance, but was out of practice for most of the summer.

Still, while Mahogany was essentially handed the job, the coaches failed to say that he won the job. That is why the door has been left open for a healthy Bartch to steal the job. Had he been healthy this summer, he might have already been the team’s starting guard.

Lions Offensive Line Performs Well in Win

One of the big talking points all offseason was that the Lions would have a completely rebuilt offensive line. While the left guard spot remains unsettled, the other four players all looked strong, with three of them being in different starting spots.

This was the first start for Penei Sewell at left tackle since 2023. He allowed one pressure but had a 67.5 grade, according to PFF. That was above average. Scruggs had to start at center for the injured Cade Mays. He had a 77.5 grade, which was nearly excellent.

Tate Ratledge was returning to his spot, but looked strong and posted an average grade of 63.9. Lastly, and perhaps most important, was rookie right tackle Blake Miller.

Miller had a 74.7 grade in his NFL debut. The tackle was expected to hit the ground running due to all of the experience he has. Still, the impressive debut is encouraging.