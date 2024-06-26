2024 NBA Draft Best Bets

From a betting perspective, the NBA Draft represents a unique opportunity for analysts and enthusiasts to evaluate and speculate on the future of professional basketball. It’s a time when odds and predictions converge with the potential of young athletes, offering a dynamic landscape for placing informed wagers.

NBA Draft Bets

Cody Williams To Be a Top 5 Pick (+500, DraftKings)

Cody Williams possesses ideal wing dimensions at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, providing versatility on both offense and defense. Primarily a three at present, he has potential to handle the four as he fills out his frame, and his length suggests he could defend multiple positions in the NBA.

His athletic profile is somewhat uncertain. Williams moves fluidly and comfortably despite a recent growth spurt, utilizing his long strides and Euro step effectively to drive to the basket. While not exceptionally agile and lacking a standout dribbling ability, his ability to change pace and decelerate is impressive. Despite facing injuries to his face, ankle, and wrist in a single season, Williams maintained a strong finishing rate at the rim (74%) and displayed flashes of his capabilities throughout the year.

The development of his jump shot will be critical, a common factor for most prospects. While Williams shot 42% from three-point range, his attempts were limited, and he seldom took mid-range pull-ups. Improving his shooting would complement his strong ability to penetrate defenses.

Williams presents numerous appealing attributes: size on the wing, smooth athleticism, attacking instincts, and playmaking ability. While his defense is not yet standout and requires refinement, his physical attributes and basketball IQ suggest potential growth in this area.

Adding to his allure is his lineage—Williams is the younger sibling of Jalen Williams, a rising star with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a NBA Draft hungry for potential and teams in need of wing help, Williams stands out as a top-five prospect worth serious consideration.

Lock of the Draft

Rob Dillingham To Be a Top 10 Pick (-135, DraftKings)