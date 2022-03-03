bet on the lakers risk free this week

The Los Angeles Lakers play two more games this week, including a Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at crypto.com Arena.

The Clippers come in as a slight favorite in the teams' fourth meeting this season.

If you're new to FanDuel, a partner of Heavy, all you need to do to take advantage of this promotion is to create an account and place a real-money wager on any sporting event of your choice. If your bet doesn't win, your account will be issued site credit in the amount of your wager up to $1,000.

To take advantage of this promotion, you don’t need to place your first wager on the Lakers-Clippers game as you can choose any bet FanDuel offers, including point spreads, over-unders, moneylines, props, teasers, and more. And it can be on any sport.

But if you do want to place your initial bet on the Lakers-Clippers matchup, let’s take a peek at the teams’ most recent betting trends and latest odds.

Lakers-Clippers Betting Odds

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Point Spread: Clippers -3

Moneyline: Lakers +120 & Clippers -142

Over/Under: 220.5

The Lakers are 27-34 straight up (SU) on the season and 9-18 in away games, while the Clippers are 33-31 with a 18-13 mark at crypto.com Arena. LAL are 6-18 as an underdog; LAC is 20-12 as a favorite.

The Lakers are 26-35 record against the spread (ATS) and 13-14 on the road. The Clipps are 32-32 ATS overall and 14-17 at home.

When it comes to the over/under (O/U), the Lakers are 33-28 overall (15-12 away) and the Clippers are 30-33-1 on the season (17-14 at home).

Lakers-Clippers Recent Betting Trends

Betting trends provided by Odds Shark

Lakers Trends

Lakers are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Lakers’ past 6 games

Lakers are 1-6 SU in their past 7 games

Lakers are 1-6 ATS in their past 7 games vs. Clippers

Lakers are 0-6 SU in their past 6 games vs. Clippers

Clippers Trends

Clippers are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Clippers’ past 5 games

Clippers are 6-1 SU straight up in their past 7 games

Total has gone OVER the past 5 Clippers home games

Clippers are 7-1 SU in their past 8 games played in March

Lakers-Clippers Head-to-Head This Season

The Clippers have won all three games between the teams this season, with wins of 119-115, 111-110, and 105-102. The most recent game was February 25.

Thursday night’s game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off and it will be televised on TNT.

The Clippers have had the Lakers’ number lately, winning 8 of the past 10 games, while covering the spread in 8 of them.

