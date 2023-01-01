Back the Browns & Cavaliers With $200 in Bonus Bets

Sports betting is going live in Ohio to kick off the New Year on January 1, which makes it the perfect time to get in some action on the home teams.

Heavy Sports’ partners at FanDuel Sportsbook are giving you extra incentive to place your wagers with a special offer. Here’s how it works:

1. Go here to create an account and make an initial deposit.

Create a FanDuel Account

2. Bet $5 or more on ANY game and get $200 in bonus bets, regardless of if your bet wins or loses.

3. All winning bets will be fulfilled within 72 hours.

And good news — users who earned the $100 in free bets via the preregistration offer will also be eligible for the bet $5, get $200 offer. As a reminder, if you don’t have an account yet, make sure to register here and make your initial deposit.

As a reminder, you must be 21+ and present in Ohio to use FanDuel Sportsbook. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Browns Looking to Finish Season Strong

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from the postseason but are looking to wrap up their season on a high note. Cleveland will take the Washington Commanders on Sunday before wrapping up the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t worried about his team’s focus despite not having the incentive of battling for a playoff spot.

“Really, you have professionals,” Stefanski said. “These guys understand – I get all of the things that are going on and they do – but we get to compete. We get to go down there versus a good football team and get to do what these guys love to do.”

The Browns have played in some adverse weather the past two weeks but are looking to get the offense going with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. He’s yet to throw multiple touchdowns in a matchup since returning from an 11-game suspension.

The Browns are a 1.5-point road underdog on New Year’s Day against the Commanders, who are still battling for a playoff spot. The total for the game is set at 40.5 points, which is one of the lower totals of the weekend. The Browns will wrap up the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And remember, FanDuel Sportsbook also has all kinds of prop bets, like player yardage totals, touchdown scorers and more.

Cavaliers Among Contenders in Eastern Conference

While the Browns’ season is winding down, the Cleveland Cavaliers are just starting to hit their stride. Cleveland has established itself as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, with the addition of superstar guard Donovan Mitchell pushing them to a new level.

Mitchell joined the team this offseason via a blockbuster trade and has not disappointed. He’s averaging a career-best 28.4 points per game, adding 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

“It’s a comfortability thing coming into that situation, and then (coach) J.B. Bickerstaff going out and saying, ‘Be yourself,'” Mitchell said recently. “When you have the full support of your teammates and your coaches, it goes a long way. When a team trades for you, that means they see value in you and what you can possibly do. Just doing that on a nightly basis.”

The Cavs have an interesting schedule to begin the New Year, facing the Bulls and Suns at home before hitting the West Coast for an extended road trip. If you’re bullish on the team’s title chances, the Cavs are +2,000 to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.