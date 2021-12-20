Browns vs. Raiders Odds & Betting Line: NFL Week 15

The Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night after being rescheduled due to a COVID-19 breakout in the Cleveland locker room.

The Browns (7-6) and Raiders (6-7) kickoff at 5 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be televised by NFL Network.

Currently the Browns are favored by 3 points after it had swayed back and forth with the uncertainty of the situation. Over 20 Browns players and coaches had tested positive for COVID.

The total (over/under) is listed at 41.5 points. Each team is 5-8 against the spread (ATS) and 7-6 against the (O/U).

The Browns are 5-2 straight up (SU) at home overall, but just 2-5 against the spread. The Raiders come into Saturday’s action 3-3 SU on the road and 3-3 ATS in away games. Cleveland total mark is 3-4 at home, while the Raiders are 3-3 for the O/U away from Las Vegas.

The money line is set at Raiders +130 and the Browns -154.

Browns-Raiders News & Notes

As mentioned above, the Browns have been hit hard by positive COVID-19 tests, which include starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and back-up Case Keenum. If neither can go, Nick Mullens would likely start under center. Starting tight end Austin Hooper, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and running back Kareem Hunt are also on the list.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. are on the reserve/COVID list.

Players aren’t the only ones affected. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive earlier in the week. If he can’t return, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach.

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller (knee/back) is questionable. In Waller’s absence, QB Derek Carr has turned to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has 30 receptions for 353 yards over the past three games. He has at least 100 yards in each game.

Browns-Raiders Betting Nuggets & Trends

Browns Trends

Browns are 1-5 Against the Spread (ATS) in the past 6 games

Browns are 1-4 ATS in the past 5 home games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the past 7 games vs. Raiders

Browns 7-13 Straight Up (SU) in the past 20 December games

Raiders Trends

Raiders are 1-5 ATS in the past 6 games

Raiders are 3-6 ATS in the past 9 road games

Total has gone OVER in 12 of the Raiders’ past 18 games

Raiders are 4-2 SU in the past 6 games vs. Browns

(trends via Odds Shark)

