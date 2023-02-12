How to Claim FanDuel Bonus From Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl ‘Kick of Destiny’

FanDuel has teamed up with Rob Gronkowski for the “Kick of Destiny” during Super Bowl LVII, which will unlock some bonus funds for those betting on the big game.

Gronkowski is set to kick a 25-yard field goal during the third quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in what is being dubbed as a live commercial by FanDuel. The kick will unlock a $10 million pool worth of bonus bets that will be split between everyone who has placed at least a $5 wager on the game.

SIGN UP & CLAIM BONUS

There’s been some debate over if Gronkowski has to make the kick but the description for the promo says that he just has to attempt the field goal for the funds to be unlocked.

Here’s some more information on the kick from FanDuel on how to become eligible to claim to bonus:

Just place a wager of $5 or more on Super Bowl LVII before kickoff. That wager must be placed between 10 am ET on January 9, 2023 and 6:30 pm ET on February 12, 2023.

If you place a $5+ wager on Super Bowl LVII, you will receive a bonus if Rob Gronkowski kicks “The Kick of Destiny” on February 12, 2023. Bonus awarded issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets.

All pre-live wagers on Super Bowl LVII, including futures wagers, will be eligible for this promotion, as long as the wagers are placed after 9 am ET on January 9, 2023. That even means Super Bowl Same Game Parlays!

There is a limit of one Promotion Bonus per person.

Bonus will be credited between 24 and 72 hours after the end of the Super Bowl.

Bonus will be issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 7 days after receipt.

Payouts from Bonus Bets only include winnings and do not include the initial stake.

SIGN UP & CLAIM BONUS

FanDuel Offering 3K No-Sweat First Bet

It’s quite the promotion from FanDuel, which is also offering a no-sweat Super Bowl bet for new users up to $3,000.

Here’s the full rundown to follow to be eligible for the offer:

Click here to claim the FanDuel offer

Fill out each required field and complete the registration

Verify your playing area with a geolocation check

Make your initial deposit (minimum $10)

Place a bet worth up to $3,000 on any eligible Super Bowl LVII betting market

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (maximum value $3,000) after a loss

SIGN UP & CLAIM BONUS

New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Terms and Conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Eagles Slight Favorite Against Chiefs

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite for the matchup against the Chiefs. The game initially opened as a pick ’em but has shifted in favor of the Eagles.

Game Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia Eagles -122 -1.5 (-110) 50.5 Kansas City Chiefs +104 +1.5 (-110) 50.5

The Eagles and Chiefs were the top seeds in their respective conferences, earning a bye. Philadelphia has had a fairly flawless run through the playoffs. Jalen Hurts and Co. beat the Giants 38-7 and downed the 49ers 31-7 to punch their ticket to the big game.

The Chiefs had some tougher tests against the Jaguars and Bengals but are making their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years.