Bet Any Week 17 NFL Game Risk-Free With FanDuel Sportsbook

If you’re looking to get into the world of online sports betting, the FanDuel Sportsbook has just the new-user promotion to help get your feet wet.

As a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook user, your initial bet is risk-free up to $1,000. So if your wager doesn’t win, you get your money back.

This promo is for new users only and it’s simple to get in on the action:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

2) Make your initial deposit of at least $10.

3) Place your bet.

4) Enjoy the game.

Claim this offer

That means this weekend, you can bet any NFL game risk-free. You can wager on the point spread, over/under, moneyline, parlays, prop bets, or any other bet you like. All of them come with that risk-free guarantee.

Not an NFL fan? No problem. The risk-free promo is good for any sport and any bet.

There is a full slate of games on the schedule, including some matchups with major playoff implications.

As of now, only one AFC team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have clinched a playoff spot. That means there are six more slots up for grabs.

Five teams in the NFC have punched their ticket to the postseason; Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals. Two more spots need to be filled.

As with both conferences, the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage has not been decided.

Check the bottom of this post to see the full Week 17 NFL schedule with current odds and recent betting trends.

Sports You Can Bet on With FanDuel

Pick a sport and you can likely place a wager on it with the FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a list of the sports you can bet on:

Aussie Rules Football

Baseball (MLB)

Basketball (NBA, WNBA, NCAA, multiple International leagues)

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football (NFL, NCAA)

Golf

Handball

Ice Hockey (NHL, International leagues)

MMA

Racing (NASCAR, Formula 1)

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer (MLS, multiple International leagues and championships)

Table Tennis

Tennis

Bet With FanDuel Sportsbook

Types of Bets You Can Place on FanDuel Sportsbook

There are certainly no shortage of bets available on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Obviously, types of bets depend on the sport.

For instance, football, basketball, and hockey share similar bet options, including the point spread, total (over/under), and moneyline. As individual sports, golf, NASCAR, and Formula 1 bets are straight odds.

But those are just the tip of the betting iceberg.

Nearly every sport listed on FanDuel has multiple betting options.

FanDuel Sportsbook also has the unique “Single Game Parlay” option. Per the website, the SGP allows you to “combine multiple bets from one matchup or team into a single parlay to go for an even bigger win.”

Some other available betting options include:

Straight wagers (most sports)

Player propositions (props)

Game props (most sports)

Parlays (most sports)

Teasers (most sports)

Live Wagers (most sports)

Half and quarter wagers (football, basketball)

Round robins (most sports)

Futures (most sports)

Spread wagers (most sports)

First 5 innings (baseball)

Spread betting — run line (baseball)

Double result (hockey)

Set wagers (tennis)

Total goals (soccer)

States That Have Legalized Online Sports Betting

There are currently 12 states that have legalized online sports betting. They are:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Other states, including Louisiana and New York, are in the process of legalizing online sports betting, although exact dates for launching are unknown at this time.

Louisiana appears to be on the brink of a FanDuel Sportsbook launch. While they aren’t taking actual bets just yet, you can create a FanDuel Sportsbook in Louisiana. If you sign up, you’ll receive $100 in free credits which will be added to your account the day Louisiana goes live with online betting.

Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account in Louisiana

As for New York, back in November 2021, FanDuel Sportsbook was approved by the New York State Gaming Commission as one of nine sports betting apps to operate in the state. If you try to create a FanDuel Sportsbook account in New York, you’ll be able to get e-mail updates on the process and other details.

Right now, there is a lot of paperwork and server testing to be done. New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr., the state chairman of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming, and Wagering, has said he expects the FanDuel Sportsbook to take the first bets during the NFL playoffs and be fully launched by the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Back to the states that have already legalized online sports betting.

If you are physically present in one of the 12 aforementioned states, it’s legal to use FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you don’t reside in one of these states, that’s OK. You can travel to one and place your online wagers. You just need to be at least 21 years old.

NFL Week 17 Schedule & Current Odds & Betting Trends

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Trends from Odds Shark

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) — Over/Under: 45; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Raiders are 6-9 against the spread (ATS) overall (3-4 away); Colts are 10-5 (4-4 at home)

Raiders 2-6 ATS in their past 8 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Raiders past 6 games

Colts are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Colts past 6 games

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6) — O/U: 38; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Giants are 6-9 ATS (3-5 away); Bears are 5-10, 2-5 home

Giants are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Giants past 9 games

Bears are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 games

Bears are 0-5 ATS in their past 5 home games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13.5) at New York Jets — O/U: 45.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Bucs are 8-7 ATS (3-5 away); Jets are 5-10, 3-5 home

Bucs are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Bucs past 7 games

Jets are 1-4 ATS in their past 5 home games

Total has gone OVER in 9 of the Jets past 12 games

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills (-14) — O/U 44.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Falcons are 6-9 ATS (5-3 away); Bills are 8-6-1, 3-3-1 at home

Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 6 of the Falcons past 7 games

Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Bills past 7 games

Bills are 6-13 in their past 19 January games

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Washington Football Team — O/U: 46; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Eagles are 8-6-1 ATS (5-3 away); WFT is 5-9-1, 2-5 home

Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Eagles past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 7 of the WFT past 10 games

WFT is 7-13 straight up (SU) vs. the Eagles in their past 20 home games

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals — O/U: 49.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs are 8-7 ATS (4-2 away); Bengals are 8-7, 3-5 at home

Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Chiefs past 6 games

Bengals are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 6 of the Bengals past 9 games

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (-15.5) — O/U: 42; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars are 4-11 ATS (2-5 away); Pats are 9-6, 4-4 at home

Jaguars are 0-6 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Jaguars past 10 games

Pats are 7-2 ATS in their past 9 games

Total has gone OVER in the Pats past 5 home games

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (-3) — O/U: 41; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins are 8-6-1 ATS (4-2-1 away); Titans are 9-6, 5-3 at home

Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 6 of the Dolphins past 8 games

Titans are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Titans past 5 games

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Baltimore Ravens — O/U: 46.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Rams are 8-7 ATS (4-4 away); Ravens are 7-8, 4-3 at home

Rams are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Rams past 5 away games

Ravens are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games

Ravens are 1-4 SU in their past 5 games

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) — O/U: 45.5; Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Broncos are 7-8 ATS (3-4 away); Chargers are 7-8, 3-5 at home

Broncos are 4-8 ATS in their past 12 games

Total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Broncos past 9 games

Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Chargers past 6 games

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (-13.5) — O/U: 44.5; Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Texans are 7-8 ATS (3-4 away); 49ers are 7-8, 3-4 at home

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Texans past 6 road games

Texans are 4-16 SU in their past 20 games

49ers are 5-2 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the 49ers past 7 games

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-5) — O/U: 51; Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals are 9-6 ATS (7-1 away); Cowboys are 12-3, 5-2 at home

Cardinals are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games

Cardinals are 3-14 SU in their past 17 games at Dallas

Total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Cowboys past 9 games

Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5) — O/U: 38.5; Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Panthers are 5-10 ATS (3-4 away); Saints are 7-8, 2-5 at home

Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 5 of Panthers past 6 games

Saints are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in the Saints past 5 games

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) — O/U: 42.5; Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Lions are 10-5 ATS (5-3 away); Seahawks are 7-8, 3-4 at home

Lions are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 10 of the Lions past 13 games

Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games

Total has gone UNDER in 9 of the Seahawks past 13 games

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5) — O/U: 47.5; Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Vikings are 8-7 ATS (5-3 away); Packers are 11-4, 6-1 at home

Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Vikings past 6 games

Vikings are 5-10 ATS in their past 15 games at Green Bay

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Packers past 5 games

Packers are 7-0 SU in their past 7 home games

Cleveland Browns (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers — O/U: 41; Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Browns are 7-8 ATS (4-3 away); Steelers are 6-9, 3-5 at home

Browns are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Browns past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Steelers past 6 games

Steelers are 5-0-1 SU over their past 6 home games

The above point spreads and totals are likely to change throughout the week, so keep checking this page to keep updated on the odds for the Week 17 NFL schedule.

Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account

Do I Have to Bet on the NFL to Use the Risk-Free Promotion?

No, you don’t. You can bet on any sport and any type of wager you’d like to qualify for the risk-free guarantee.

You just need to be a new user and it must be your first-ever bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Note: This promotion cannot be used with any other offer.