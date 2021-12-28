Bet Any Week 17 NFL Game Risk-Free With FanDuel Sportsbook

If you’re looking to get into the world of online sports betting, the FanDuel Sportsbook has just the new-user promotion to help get your feet wet.
As a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook user, your initial bet is risk-free up to $1,000. So if your wager doesn’t win, you get your money back.
This promo is for new users only and it’s simple to get in on the action:
1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.
2) Make your initial deposit of at least $10.
3) Place your bet.
4) Enjoy the game.
That means this weekend, you can bet any NFL game risk-free. You can wager on the point spread, over/under, moneyline, parlays, prop bets, or any other bet you like. All of them come with that risk-free guarantee.
Not an NFL fan? No problem. The risk-free promo is good for any sport and any bet.
There is a full slate of games on the schedule, including some matchups with major playoff implications.
As of now, only one AFC team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have clinched a playoff spot. That means there are six more slots up for grabs.
Five teams in the NFC have punched their ticket to the postseason; Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Arizona Cardinals. Two more spots need to be filled.
As with both conferences, the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage has not been decided.
Check the bottom of this post to see the full Week 17 NFL schedule with current odds and recent betting trends.
Sports You Can Bet on With FanDuel
Pick a sport and you can likely place a wager on it with the FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a list of the sports you can bet on:
- Aussie Rules Football
- Baseball (MLB)
- Basketball (NBA, WNBA, NCAA, multiple International leagues)
- Boxing
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Darts
- Football (NFL, NCAA)
- Golf
- Handball
- Ice Hockey (NHL, International leagues)
- MMA
- Racing (NASCAR, Formula 1)
- Rugby League
- Rugby Union
- Snooker
- Soccer (MLS, multiple International leagues and championships)
- Table Tennis
- Tennis
Types of Bets You Can Place on FanDuel Sportsbook
There are certainly no shortage of bets available on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Obviously, types of bets depend on the sport.
For instance, football, basketball, and hockey share similar bet options, including the point spread, total (over/under), and moneyline. As individual sports, golf, NASCAR, and Formula 1 bets are straight odds.
But those are just the tip of the betting iceberg.
Nearly every sport listed on FanDuel has multiple betting options.
FanDuel Sportsbook also has the unique “Single Game Parlay” option. Per the website, the SGP allows you to “combine multiple bets from one matchup or team into a single parlay to go for an even bigger win.”
Some other available betting options include:
- Straight wagers (most sports)
- Player propositions (props)
- Game props (most sports)
- Parlays (most sports)
- Teasers (most sports)
- Live Wagers (most sports)
- Half and quarter wagers (football, basketball)
- Round robins (most sports)
- Futures (most sports)
- Spread wagers (most sports)
- First 5 innings (baseball)
- Spread betting — run line (baseball)
- Double result (hockey)
- Set wagers (tennis)
- Total goals (soccer)
States That Have Legalized Online Sports Betting
There are currently 12 states that have legalized online sports betting. They are:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
Other states, including Louisiana and New York, are in the process of legalizing online sports betting, although exact dates for launching are unknown at this time.
Louisiana appears to be on the brink of a FanDuel Sportsbook launch. While they aren’t taking actual bets just yet, you can create a FanDuel Sportsbook in Louisiana. If you sign up, you’ll receive $100 in free credits which will be added to your account the day Louisiana goes live with online betting.
Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account in Louisiana
As for New York, back in November 2021, FanDuel Sportsbook was approved by the New York State Gaming Commission as one of nine sports betting apps to operate in the state. If you try to create a FanDuel Sportsbook account in New York, you’ll be able to get e-mail updates on the process and other details.
Right now, there is a lot of paperwork and server testing to be done. New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr., the state chairman of the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming, and Wagering, has said he expects the FanDuel Sportsbook to take the first bets during the NFL playoffs and be fully launched by the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Back to the states that have already legalized online sports betting.
If you are physically present in one of the 12 aforementioned states, it’s legal to use FanDuel Sportsbook.
If you don’t reside in one of these states, that’s OK. You can travel to one and place your online wagers. You just need to be at least 21 years old.
NFL Week 17 Schedule & Current Odds & Betting Trends
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook
Trends from Odds Shark
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) — Over/Under: 45; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Raiders are 6-9 against the spread (ATS) overall (3-4 away); Colts are 10-5 (4-4 at home)
- Raiders 2-6 ATS in their past 8 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Raiders past 6 games
- Colts are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Colts past 6 games
New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6) — O/U: 38; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Giants are 6-9 ATS (3-5 away); Bears are 5-10, 2-5 home
- Giants are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Giants past 9 games
- Bears are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 games
- Bears are 0-5 ATS in their past 5 home games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13.5) at New York Jets — O/U: 45.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Bucs are 8-7 ATS (3-5 away); Jets are 5-10, 3-5 home
- Bucs are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the Bucs past 7 games
- Jets are 1-4 ATS in their past 5 home games
- Total has gone OVER in 9 of the Jets past 12 games
Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills (-14) — O/U 44.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Falcons are 6-9 ATS (5-3 away); Bills are 8-6-1, 3-3-1 at home
- Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 6 of the Falcons past 7 games
- Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Bills past 7 games
- Bills are 6-13 in their past 19 January games
Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Washington Football Team — O/U: 46; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Eagles are 8-6-1 ATS (5-3 away); WFT is 5-9-1, 2-5 home
- Eagles are 4-1-1 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Eagles past 5 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 7 of the WFT past 10 games
- WFT is 7-13 straight up (SU) vs. the Eagles in their past 20 home games
Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals — O/U: 49.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Chiefs are 8-7 ATS (4-2 away); Bengals are 8-7, 3-5 at home
- Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Chiefs past 6 games
- Bengals are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone OVER in 6 of the Bengals past 9 games
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (-15.5) — O/U: 42; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Jaguars are 4-11 ATS (2-5 away); Pats are 9-6, 4-4 at home
- Jaguars are 0-6 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Jaguars past 10 games
- Pats are 7-2 ATS in their past 9 games
- Total has gone OVER in the Pats past 5 home games
Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (-3) — O/U: 41; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Dolphins are 8-6-1 ATS (4-2-1 away); Titans are 9-6, 5-3 at home
- Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 6 of the Dolphins past 8 games
- Titans are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Titans past 5 games
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Baltimore Ravens — O/U: 46.5; Sunday 1 p.m. ET
- Rams are 8-7 ATS (4-4 away); Ravens are 7-8, 4-3 at home
- Rams are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Rams past 5 away games
- Ravens are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games
- Ravens are 1-4 SU in their past 5 games
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) — O/U: 45.5; Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Broncos are 7-8 ATS (3-4 away); Chargers are 7-8, 3-5 at home
- Broncos are 4-8 ATS in their past 12 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Broncos past 9 games
- Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games
- Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Chargers past 6 games
Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (-13.5) — O/U: 44.5; Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Texans are 7-8 ATS (3-4 away); 49ers are 7-8, 3-4 at home
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Texans past 6 road games
- Texans are 4-16 SU in their past 20 games
- 49ers are 5-2 ATS in their past 7 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 5 of the 49ers past 7 games
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-5) — O/U: 51; Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Cardinals are 9-6 ATS (7-1 away); Cowboys are 12-3, 5-2 at home
- Cardinals are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games
- Cardinals are 3-14 SU in their past 17 games at Dallas
- Total has gone UNDER in 7 of the Cowboys past 9 games
- Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5) — O/U: 38.5; Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Panthers are 5-10 ATS (3-4 away); Saints are 7-8, 2-5 at home
- Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their past 5 games
- Total has gone OVER in 5 of Panthers past 6 games
- Saints are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in the Saints past 5 games
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) — O/U: 42.5; Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Lions are 10-5 ATS (5-3 away); Seahawks are 7-8, 3-4 at home
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their past 7 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 10 of the Lions past 13 games
- Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 9 of the Seahawks past 13 games
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5) — O/U: 47.5; Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Vikings are 8-7 ATS (5-3 away); Packers are 11-4, 6-1 at home
- Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Vikings past 6 games
- Vikings are 5-10 ATS in their past 15 games at Green Bay
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Packers past 5 games
- Packers are 7-0 SU in their past 7 home games
Cleveland Browns (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers — O/U: 41; Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Browns are 7-8 ATS (4-3 away); Steelers are 6-9, 3-5 at home
- Browns are 2-4 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Browns past 5 games
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Steelers past 6 games
- Steelers are 5-0-1 SU over their past 6 home games
The above point spreads and totals are likely to change throughout the week, so keep checking this page to keep updated on the odds for the Week 17 NFL schedule.
Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account
Do I Have to Bet on the NFL to Use the Risk-Free Promotion?
No, you don’t. You can bet on any sport and any type of wager you’d like to qualify for the risk-free guarantee.
You just need to be a new user and it must be your first-ever bet on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Note: This promotion cannot be used with any other offer.