Bet $5 to win $150 on Colts vs. Cardinals: FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas Day Promo

The FanDuel Sportsbook unveiled a Christmas Day NFL promotion when the Arizona Cardinals host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET. And it’s one that can turn you into a big winner on a little wager.

The promo, which is valid for new FanDuel Sportsbook customers only, is bet $5 on the game to win $150.

Claiming this offer is easy. Just follow these three quick steps:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

2) Make an initial deposit of that at least $10.

3) The place your $5 online bet for either the Cardinals or Colts.

Colts vs. Cardinals Odds

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Point Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Over/Under Total: 48.5

Money Line: Cardinals -118 & Colts +100

The Colts are 8-6 overall straight up (SU) and 4-2 on the road, while the Cardinals have a 10-4 record and 3-3 mark at State Farm Stadium.

Against the spread (ATS), Indy is 9-5 overall with a 7-1 record in away games. Arizona is also 9-5 ATS, but just 2-4 at home.

The Colts over/under (O/U) mark on the season is 8-6 overall, 4-2 away; the Cards 7-7, 3-3.

Colts vs. Cardinals Recent Betting Trends

Trends supplied by Odds Shark

Cardinals Trends:

Cardinals are 8-4 against the spread (ATS) over their past 12 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of their past 6 games

Cardinals are 5-0 ATS in their past 5 games vs. AFC South opponents

Cardinals are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 home games

Cardinals are 5-1 straight up (SU) in their past 6 games vs. AFC South opponents

Colts Trends:

Colts are 8-3 ATS over their past 11 games

Colts are 5-0 ATS over their past 5 away games

Total has gone OVER in 5 of their past 6 games vs. NFC opponents

Colts are 5-1 SU over their past 6 games

Colts are 4-2 SU in their past 6 games vs. Cardinals

Where Can You Legally Bet Online With FanDuel Sportsbook

The FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t available everywhere, but there are currently 12 states that have legalized online betting.

Those states are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In order to place bets with FanDuel, you must be present in one of those states and be at least 21 years of age.

If you don’t reside in one of the 12 legal states, you can make your way to one of them and you’re good to go.

FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas Day Promo

The FanDuel Sportsbook Christmas Day Promotion isn’t just for the Cardinals-Colts game, but for any NFL or NBA game being played on December 25.

The same rules apply: Bet $5 to win $150. There are seven total games combined between the NFL and NBA on Saturday. You can choose any one you want to place a wager on.

The NFL has two games being played on Christmas — Cardinals vs. Colts and Packers vs. Browns.

Five games are on the Christmas Day NBA slate — Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks (-4.5), Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5), Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns (-4.5), Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers (-1), and Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz (-11.5).

A reminder, this promo is for first-time FanDuel Sportsbook users only. All you need to do is create an online account and you’re all set.

