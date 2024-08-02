Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.
Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for August 2. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.
MLB Player Prop Bets
Kutter Crawford Over 16.5 Pitching Outs Recorded (-130, DraftKings)
Joe Ryan to Record a Win (-120, DraftKings)
Joe Ryan faces the Chicago White Sox, who are by far the worst team in the MLB in terms of offense. They rank at the bottom in wRC+ and OBP for the season, over the last 30 days, and the last 14 days. They have allowed 17 out of the last 21 starting right-handed pitchers to limit them to 2 or fewer earned runs.
Ryan has had some struggles recently, but his advanced statistics paint a different picture. He boasts a solid 2.84 xERA, placing him in the 90th percentile among qualified pitchers. His xBA of .213 is also impressive, ranking in the 83rd percentile.
On the other side, Davis Martin will be making only his second start of the season for the White Sox. In his debut, he allowed just 1 run over 60 pitches, but his underlying metrics were concerning, with a .276 xBA and a 5.76 xERA. In his last full season, he had a 4.71 xERA (17th percentile) and a .268 xBA (12th percentile).
Given these factors, the Minnesota Twins should have a strong chance of taking advantage at home, as they possess the 7th-best offense in wRC+ against right-handed pitchers since the All-Star Break.
MLB Best Player Prop Bets for August 2