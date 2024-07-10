MLB Best Player Prop Bets for July 10

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for July 10. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Corbin Burnes Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140, DraftKings)

Corbin Burnes has demonstrated a strong season with a notable .227 expected batting average (xBA), placing him in the 71st percentile among pitchers. His ability to limit hard contact is also impressive, ranking in the 92nd percentile for hard-hit rate. Despite these solid metrics, Burnes has managed to stay under the 5.5 hits allowed mark in 61% of his starts this year, suggesting he consistently outperforms expectations in this regard.

Facing the Chicago Cubs lineup today further bolsters Burnes’ case. Seven out of nine projected batters have posted batting averages below .250 against right-handed pitchers this season, indicating a favorable matchup for Burnes. Particularly in the bottom half of the Cubs’ lineup, hitters have struggled even more, collectively batting .217 or less on the season.

Zach Eflin Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (+105, DraftKings)