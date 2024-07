MLB Best Player Prop Bets for July 20

Nestor Cortes has exceeded this line in 16 out of 20 games this year. Against the Tampa Bay Rays since 2023, he has faced them four times and allowed 5+ hits in each outing, including a recent game on 7/12 where he surrendered 7 hits. The only times he stayed under 4.5 hits allowed were against Miami and Seattle, both teams ranking in the bottom three in batting average against left-handed pitchers. One other miss was versus Detroit, ranked 13th lowest in batting average, and against Boston, a team known for hitting lefties well.

While Cortes performs better at home, the line of 4.5 hits allowed still presents significant value. Tampa Bay leads the league with a .325 batting average against left-handed pitchers in the last 30 days. Eight out of the last ten left-handed starters have gone over 4.5 hits allowed against Tampa Bay, with one exception being Justin Steele.

Despite Yandy Diaz’s absence, five expected Tampa Bay batters boast a batting average over .300 against lefties in the last 30 days, all slated to hit in the top five positions. This lineup configuration means more at-bats for their top hitters.

Given the high hit rate and Tampa Bay’s recent success against left-handed pitching, taking Cortes to allow over 4.5 hits seems like a solid play, especially with the team’s ability to capitalize on recent familiarity with him.

Lock of the Day

Max Scherzer Over 15.5 Pitching Outs Recorded (-115, DraftKings)