MLB Best Player Prop Bets for July 6

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for July 6. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Gerrit Cole Over 17.5 Pitching Outs Recorded (-140, DraftKings)

Gerrit Cole’s outs recorded line against the Boston Red Sox presents a compelling opportunity despite recent challenges for the New York Yankees. While Cole has fallen short of this mark in all three starts this season, he has steadily increased his pitch count and workload, reaching 90 pitches in his last outing without restrictions expected today.

Boston has performed well against right-handed pitchers this season, ranking 12th in WRC+ and 8th in OBP, though they have shown a slight decline over the last 15 games to closer to league average. Notably, they have struggled with walks, ranking 22nd overall this season and 27th in the last 15 days.

Cole has exceeded this line in 81% of starts dating back to last season when pitching with a regular workload of 70+ pitches. The Yankees bullpen is depleted due to fatigue and injuries, with only a few reliable high-leverage options available. Despite some challenges, Cole has a history of pitching effectively deep into games against the Red Sox, often reaching the sixth inning. Additionally, facing several batters who lack experience against him could work to his advantage.

Drew Thorpe Over 15.5 Pitching Outs Recorded (-135, DraftKings)