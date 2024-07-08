Hi, Subscriber

MLB Best Player Prop Bets for July 8

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chris Sale

Getty Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for July 8.  All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Ryan Feltner Over 15.5 Pitching Outs Recorded (-100, DraftKings)

At first glance, Ryan Feltner’s numbers might raise eyebrows, but he’s proven to be more effective than his 5.60 ERA and 1.46 WHIP suggest. Advanced metrics paint a clearer picture, showing his 4.14 xERA and 4.12 FIP, which are significantly better than his surface stats. While his expected batting average is in the 25th percentile, his metrics like average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate are all above average.

This season, Feltner has surpassed this out line in 9 out of 17 starts, with a stronger performance on the road where he’s cleared it in 6 out of 9 outings. His road ERA is two runs lower than at Coors Field, and he’s holding opponents to a .267 average (.325 at home). Crucially for this bet, he has maintained excellent control, throwing strikes 53.2% of the time, which has led to a low walk rate (75th percentile).

Recently, Feltner has shown solid form against tough opponents like Houston and Milwaukee. Facing the Cincinatti Reds tonight, who have struggled against right-handed pitching with an 83 wRC+ over the last 14 days (5th lowest), Feltner should capitalize. They’ve been aggressive at the plate but might struggle to run up his pitch count.

The main concern is Feltner’s performance the third time through the order, where he has struggled with a .378 average and .445 wOBA. However, in recent starts against formidable opponents like the Dodgers and Astros, he’s been allowed to face 25 hitters, suggesting he could get a similar opportunity tonight against a weaker opponent.

While the Rockies bullpen is rested, Feltner might not have a long leash if he struggles beyond the third time through the order. However, we anticipate him keeping his pitch count manageable to pitch into the sixth inning.

Lock of the Day

Chris Sale Over 6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-145, DraftKings)

Despite the Arizona Diamondbacks reputation for minimizing strikeouts overall, they have notably struggled against sliders—a pitch that constitutes 40% of Chris Sale’s repertoire, alongside a 37% fastball rate.

Earlier this season, Sale fell short of this strikeout line with just 6 strikeouts. However, recent left-handed pitchers who heavily utilize sliders have found success against Arizona. For instance, JP Sears managed 6 strikeouts (season average of 3.78), Patrick Corbin achieved 7 strikeouts (season average of 3.78), and Sean Manaea recorded an impressive 10 strikeouts (season average of 5.12) against them.

Even in a recent game, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, known for his slider usage, secured 8 strikeouts against Arizona, exceeding his season average of 7.26.

Sale has demonstrated consistency throughout the season, achieving 7 or more strikeouts in 13 out of 16 starts, and 8 or more strikeouts in 9 of his last 11 outings. His ability to perform well against strong teams like San Francisco, New York, Washington, and San Diego—despite their low strikeout rates—further bolsters his case.

Arizona ranks 8th lowest in strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers this season, underscoring Sale’s potential advantage.

For more sports betting advice and analysis sign up for our newsletter.

Jonathan Riordan covers daily fantasy sports and sports betting for Heavy.com. He specializes in NFL, NBA and MLB data visualizations and analytics. More about Jonathan Riordan

Read More
, ,