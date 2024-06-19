MLB Best Player Prop Bets for June 19

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.
Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for June 19. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.
MLB Player Prop Bets
Luis Medina Under 16.5 Outs Recorded (-120, DraftKings)
Freddy Peralta Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-130, DraftKings)
This bet has not been favorable recently, as Freddy Peralta has failed to reach this mark in five out of his last six games and in eight of his last ten outings. Despite this, the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen appears well-rested and ready on paper.
