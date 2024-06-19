MLB Best Player Prop Bets for June 19

Luis Medina has fallen short of this mark in two out of three games this season, particularly struggling in his lone home start where he pitched just 4.2 innings. Notably, he hasn’t managed to pitch six innings in any game this year.

His pitches per plate appearance (P/PA) stands at 3.986, indicating he tends to pitch to higher counts. Facing the Kansas City Royals, who excel against right-handed pitchers with strong statistics in OPS, average, slugging percentage, and isolated power (ISO), Medina faces a tough challenge.

Medina’s control has been an issue, walking a total of eight batters in just three games, five of those walks occurring in his brief home outing. The Royals exhibit disciplined plate discipline, ranking eighth in walk percentage against right-handed pitchers over the last 15 games and tenth over the last 30 games.

With a 5.87 ERA and 1.50 WHIP this season, Medina also struggles with ground ball percentage and hard-hit contact rate. Considering the bullpen had a day of rest recently and minimal usage the previous day, they should be well-rested and ready for action.

In the last 25 matchups, 18 right-handed pitchers have failed to meet this pitching outs line against the Royals.

Lock of the Day