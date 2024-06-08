MLB Best Player Prop Bets for June 8

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for June 8. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Sean Manea Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (-145, DraftKings)

This is a favorable situation for betting on Sean Manaea to have under 15.5 pitching outs against the New York Mets. He has fallen below this mark in 7 out of his last 10 starts. The upcoming game in London is set up for high offensive production. Manaea’s expected ERA (xERA) and expected batting average against (xBA) metrics are in the 41st and 40th percentiles respectively, indicating vulnerability. Additionally, his tendency to issue walks, combined with the Mets’ high walk rate against left-handed pitchers, further supports the under.

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ top hitters have excelled against lefties, boasting a combined .294 batting average. Historically, the Phillies have had success against Manaea, with a .380 winning percentage against him. Previous starting pitchers in London Series games have struggled to go deep into games, with a combined ERA of 6.75. Considering the Mets’ well-rested bullpen and the high-profile nature of the game, Manaea may have a short leash.

Exercise extreme caution with props from this game, part of the London Series. Historically, these games have seen remarkably high scores. Furthermore, they’re being played in an exceptionally hitter-friendly park. Keep in mind that some individuals may not even be aware of this unique setting and may approach betting as usual.

Gavin Stone Over 15.5 Outs Recorded (-110, DraftKings)

This presents a challenging situation for Stone facing one of baseball’s top offenses, especially for his debut at Yankee Stadium. Despite these concerns, there’s potential value given the circumstances. The Los Angeles Dodgers may need to rely on Stone due to bullpen fatigue, although they have Ryan Yarbrough as backup.

Stone has been consistent this season with a 2.90 ERA and relies on generating soft contact, which has contributed to his efficiency. While the New York Yankees pose a tough matchup, Stone’s solid performance and the Dodgers’ bullpen situation make this wager worth considering.

Lock of the Day

Kevin Gausman Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (-140, DraftKings)

I’m confident in betting on Kevin Gausman to allow under 5.5 hits against the struggling Oakland Athletics, especially considering his performance on the road compared to at home. While he’s gone under this mark in 7 out of 12 games this season, he’s been particularly effective on the road, hitting this mark in 5 out of 6 starts. Even in a broader context, Gausman has been successful in limiting hits in his last 20 road starts. His statistics reflect this discrepancy: at home, he has a 6.68 ERA with a .321 batting average against and a .386 on-base percentage, whereas on the road, he boasts a 2.43 ERA with a .213 batting average against and a .279 on-base percentage.

Considering Oakland’s recent offensive struggles, ranking 29th and 28th in wRC+ and OBP respectively over their last 15 games, betting on Gausman to allow under 5.5 hits appears to be a solid choice.

