MLB Best Player Prop Bets for May 14

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for May 14. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Reid Detmers Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-155, DraftKings)

Reid Detmers is facing a favorable matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, who have struggled significantly against left-handed pitchers. Detmers has shown decent efficiency this season, averaging 3.9 pitches per plate appearance, and he has gone over 90 pitches in six out of eight games, indicating a long leash. Despite hitting the over in only four out of ten games this year, it’s worth noting that his misses came against top batting lineups. However, with the Cardinals ranking last in batting average, third worst in on-base percentage, and fourth worst in weighted runs created plus (wRC+), the matchup looks promising.

Additionally, recent trends show that starting left-handed pitchers have gone at least six innings in the last six games against the Cardinals, while nine out of ten starting right-handed pitchers have gone at least five innings. With these factors in mind, this play seems solid, especially considering the Los Angeles Angels bullpen situation.

Reese Olson Over 17.5 Outs Recorded (-110, DraftKings)