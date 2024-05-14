MLB Best Player Prop Bets for May 14

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.
The Miami Marlins‘ lineup ranks among the weakest in baseball, making Reese Olson a solid choice in this matchup. Notably, Olsen has performed exceptionally well at home, covering over 19 outs in both of his previous games there.
Miami’s batting average against right-handed pitchers sits at .237 for the season, but this statistic includes Luis Arraez, their former standout player who has since been traded. One significant factor favoring Olson is Miami’s league-worst performance in drawing walks, suggesting Olson will likely focus on attacking the strike zone.
While the Detroit Tigers bullpen may not be entirely fresh, it’s not overly taxed either. Olson typically averages around 90-96 pitches per game, indicating a solid workload expectation. Trusting Olson’s talent against a struggling Miami team seems like a smart move, especially given the favorable odds at plus money.