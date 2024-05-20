MLB Best Player Prop Bets for May 20

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today‘s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite MLB player prop bets for May 20. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Player Prop Bets

Marcus Stroman Over 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-185, DraftKings)

Marcus Stroman is poised for success in his upcoming matchup against the Seattle Mariners. The statistics speak volumes: the Mariners boast the highest strikeout percentage this season, especially against right-handed pitching, with an astonishing 29.1% strikeout rate. This trend persists over the last 30 and 14 days, showing no signs of improvement. Stroman has historically performed well against the Mariners, exceeding this line in 3 out of 4 matchups. Additionally, when playing at home, Stroman has hit or surpassed this mark in 70% of games since 2022, and in 4 out of 5 home games this season. Despite his current low strikeout count against Mariners batters, the exceptional matchup, combined with his track record and hit rate, makes this a favorable bet.

Reid Detmers Under 17.5 Outs Recorded (-135, DraftKings)

Reid Detmers has been struggling to pitch deep into games lately, with under 17.5 outs in four consecutive games and six out of nine on the season. Facing the Houston Astros offense, which boasts a 122 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers (4th in MLB) and an above-average BB% of 8.2 (14th in MLB), Detmers’ recent issues with walks could pose a challenge. With the Angels bullpen well-rested and likely to be called upon if needed by the 6th inning, it seems like a tough task for Detmers to go deep into the game against the Astros.

Framber Valdez Over 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-135, DraftKings)

Framber Valdez is fully ready to go after his standout performance against the Oakland Athletics, where he recorded 8 strikeouts. Although the Los Angeles Angels lineup has been strong against left-handed pitchers recently, I’m relying on Valdez’s history against these hitters. In his last six outings against the Angels, he has achieved 6 or more strikeouts each time. Additionally, being back at home where he performs exceptionally well adds to the confidence in this bet. I’m taking advantage of this opportunity early, considering the potential return of Sano and Drury, who are both known to be good strikeout targets, and Valdez has had success against them in the past.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 4,5 Hits Allowed (-125, DraftKings)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has shown great efficiency, making him a reliable target for this bet as walks shouldn’t be a concern. Excluding his initial three outings with pitch restrictions, he has surpassed this line in four out of six starts where he’s thrown 90 plus pitches. Despite Arizona’s loss to him on May 1 with only five hits, their ability to cover the spread against him is promising. However, Yamamoto has faced relatively weaker opponents so far, and now he’s up against the Arizona lineup for the second time in three weeks. Despite some struggles from individual players like Corbin Carroll, the depth of the Arizona lineup makes it reasonable to expect them to achieve at least five hits. With Yamamoto expected to pitch six innings, it provides a solid opportunity to hit this mark.

