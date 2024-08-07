MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for August 7

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.

Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for August 7. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Javier Assad Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-135, DraftKings)

Despite having gone under this line in 10 of his 20 starts this season, Javier Assad has recently cooled off significantly in terms of strikeouts. He has failed to reach this mark in 10 of his last 17 starts, and in his most recent 5 games, he has accumulated only 10 strikeouts in total.

Most of his higher strikeout games came against teams with high strikeout rates, such as Cincinatti, Colorado, Seattle, Atlanta, and San Francisco. However, today he faces a more formidable opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Twins have demonstrated a strong ability to make contact, with a 21.2% strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers in 2024, which ranks as the 11th lowest in the MLB. This trend has continued over the last 30 days, during which their strikeout rate has further improved to 20.6%, placing them 10th lowest in the league for that period.

In addition to their low strikeout rate, the Twins possess a powerful offense against right-handed pitchers, boasting the 5th highest wRC+ at 114.0 for the season. With Assad’s outs line set at 15.5 and slightly juiced towards the under, there’s a possibility that he may have a shorter outing today. This combination of factors—tough matchup, recent performance trends, and the line on his outs—suggests that Assad may struggle to exceed the strikeout total set for him.

Freddy Peralta Over 6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+125, DraftKings)