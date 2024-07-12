MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for July 12

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.
Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for July 12. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.
MLB Strikeout Prop Bets
Yonny Chirinos Over 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (+100, DraftKings)
