MLB Best Strikeout Prop bets for July 14

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.

Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for July 14. All statistical research is from FanGraph.

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Max Scherzer Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-135, DraftKings)

This is a great opportunity to fade Max Scherzer today. He’s up against the Houston Astros, who rank 27th in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers over the last 15 days and 28th for the season. At home, they’ve posted just a 16% strikeout rate against righties in the past 30 days. Out of the nine projected batters in the Astros lineup, six have a strikeout rate below 20% against righties this season, and eight of them are hitting above .250.

Only 3 of the last 11 right-handed starters facing Houston on the road have exceeded this strikeout total, and just two out of the last 11 pitchers overall in similar situations have done so. Scherzer has pitched in four games this season, surpassing this strikeout mark just once, and that was against the aggressive Los Angeles Angels. Tonight’s matchup against the Astros presents a greater challenge, as they typically avoid getting into two-strike counts.

Even with his outs line set high at 17.5, Scherzer can still fall below this strikeout number. In his last two starts, he went 19 and 20 outs but only recorded a total of 9 strikeouts, including just 3 in a 19-out outing against San Diego. With the All-Star Break approaching, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Texas Rangers exercise caution with Scherzer to prevent any risk of re-injury.

Logan Gilbert Over 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110, DraftKings)

Logan Gilbert has exceeded this line in 13 out of 19 games this season, which is about 68%. This line is notably low for him, especially considering he’s facing a high-strikeout Angels team. The Angels rank 7th in strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers this season, and recently, George Kirby struck out 7 of them. Gilbert is coming off a strong performance with 7 strikeouts against the Padres, who have the lowest strikeout rate in MLB, so he’s in a good position to maintain this momentum. Gilbert is an above-average strikeout pitcher, featuring a 29.5% whiff rate and a 24.1% strikeout rate. The expected Angels lineup presents several strikeout targets, with players like Taylor Ward and Jo Adell striking out at rates of 26.1% and 32.6%, respectively. This gives Gilbert plenty of opportunities to rack up strikeouts. He has consistently dominated against low-strikeout teams this season, recording 7 strikeouts against San Diego, 8 against Toronto, 6 and 9 against Texas, 6 against Houston, 6 against Baltimore, and 7 against Kansas City. Now that he’s facing a high-strikeout lineup like the Angels, backing Gilbert to go over 5.5 strikeouts is a strong play. Lock of the Day German Marquez Under 3.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110, DraftKings)

German Marquez is making his long-awaited return to the MLB after missing over a year due to injury. This is a significant moment for him, but I expect his pitch count to be carefully monitored today, especially with Cal Quantrill set to piggyback later in the game after being shifted from his original starting role to the bullpen. This suggests that Marquez won’t be pushed too hard in his comeback.