MLB Best Strikeout Prop bets for July 20

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.

Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for July 20. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Logan Webb Over 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-115, DraftKings)

Logan Webb has surpassed this strikeout total in 9 out of his last 13 starts, indicating a strong trend in his recent performances. Facing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field adds another layer of opportunity, as they rank among the highest in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers in the league.

Webb, typically known for inducing contact, may adjust his approach to capitalize on the Rockies’ propensity to chase pitches, especially in the high-altitude environment of Coors Field. With an average of 25.5 batters faced per game, Webb needs just a 23.5% strikeout rate to hit the over, which seems plausible given that 7 out of 9 Rockies batters in tonight’s lineup have strikeout rates above this mark, some even reaching into the thirties.

Previous encounters with the Rockies have shown Webb’s ability to notch strikeouts, bolstering confidence in his ability to exploit their lineup’s weaknesses tonight. Expect Webb to leverage his recent uptick in strikeouts against a Rockies team known for swinging aggressively, particularly in their home ballpark.

Brady Singer Over 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-120, DraftKings)

Brady Singer has exceeded this strikeout line in 10 out of 19 games this season and maintains a solid average of 5.2 strikeouts per start. At home, he has been particularly effective, surpassing 4 strikeouts in every one of his 10 starts and boasting an impressive 8.90 K/9 rate. Singer’s strikeout percentage (K%) for the season stands above average at 22.6%. Today, he squares off against the Chicago White Sox, who rank 7th highest in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers over the last two weeks and 9th highest over the past month. Additionally, Chicago ranks last in both on-base percentage (OBP) and weighted runs created plus (wRC+) when facing righties this season. In the last five games, four right-handed pitchers have exceeded the 4.5 strikeouts mark against the White Sox, and in the last 25 games where a right-handed pitcher has thrown at least 5 innings against them, 20 have hit this strikeout total. Chicago also swings at a high percentage of pitches but has below-average contact rates and ball in play rates. Singer has previously exceeded this strikeout total in 1 out of 2 games against the White Sox this season, with the most recent success coming in mid-April. In the other game, he was limited to 72 pitches. Given Singer’s strong performances at home and the White Sox’s current offensive struggles against right-handers, particularly in striking out, this appears to be a favorable matchup. Despite a well-rested bullpen, Singer is likely to pitch deep into the game, potentially into the 6th inning or beyond. His teammate, Michael Wacha, recorded 7 strikeouts in the first game of this series on Friday, further highlighting the potential for Singer in this favorable pitching environment. NRFI Bet of the Day Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Under 0.5 1st Innings Runs (-120, DraftKings)