MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for July 6

Matt Waldron has surpassed this mark in 13 out of 17 games and has been particularly effective at home, achieving over 3.5 strikeouts in 6 out of 7 starts while averaging 5.6 strikeouts per game and boasting a 9.00 K/9 rate.

However, the matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks might not be ideal as they rank 23rd in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers this season. Recently, right-handed pitcher Vazquez recorded six strikeouts against Arizona, highlighting their potential to limit strikeouts.

Waldron has a 20% strikeout rate (10 out of 50 batters faced) against the Diamondbacks this season and a 22.2% strikeout rate overall, placing him around the league average (50th percentile) in MLB.

Despite the matchup, Waldron has pitched effectively against Arizona this season, tallying 6 strikeouts over 9.0 innings. He is expected to pitch deep into the game, favored to surpass 16.5 outs and having thrown 6 or more innings in 6 out of his last 7 starts. Additionally, he has logged over 98 pitches in 3 out of his last 4 games, indicating increased trust and opportunities from his team.

Waldron’s knuckleball, utilized 39% of the time, has proven effective even in challenging matchups throughout the season.