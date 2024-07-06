Hi, Subscriber

MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for July 6

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.

Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for July 6.

MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Matt Waldron Over 3.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-120, DraftKings)

Matt Waldron has surpassed this mark in 13 out of 17 games and has been particularly effective at home, achieving over 3.5 strikeouts in 6 out of 7 starts while averaging 5.6 strikeouts per game and boasting a 9.00 K/9 rate.

However, the matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks might not be ideal as they rank 23rd in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers this season. Recently, right-handed pitcher Vazquez recorded six strikeouts against Arizona, highlighting their potential to limit strikeouts.

Waldron has a 20% strikeout rate (10 out of 50 batters faced) against the Diamondbacks this season and a 22.2% strikeout rate overall, placing him around the league average (50th percentile) in MLB.

Despite the matchup, Waldron has pitched effectively against Arizona this season, tallying 6 strikeouts over 9.0 innings. He is expected to pitch deep into the game, favored to surpass 16.5 outs and having thrown 6 or more innings in 6 out of his last 7 starts. Additionally, he has logged over 98 pitches in 3 out of his last 4 games, indicating increased trust and opportunities from his team.

Waldron’s knuckleball, utilized 39% of the time, has proven effective even in challenging matchups throughout the season.

Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110, DraftKings)

Ranger Suarez’s strikeout line against the Atlanta Braves looks promising given his strong track record this season. He has exceeded this mark in 11 out of 16 games he’s played, excluding those affected by injury, and has achieved 4 or more strikeouts in all 8 of his road games with an average of 6.4 strikeouts per game.

The Braves present a favorable matchup as they have the 9th highest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers over the last month and the 10th highest for the season. Six batters projected in their lineup have a strikeout rate of 23% or higher against lefties.

Suarez ranks in the 80th percentile in Chase% this season and has excelled on the road with a 2.06 ERA, .196 opponent batting average, and an 8.77 K/9 rate. He also ranks highly in BB%, demonstrating strong control with only 5 walks issued over his last 135 batters faced.

In the last 13 games where a left-handed pitcher has thrown 5 or more innings against the Braves, 11 have surpassed the 4.5 strikeout line, including the last 6 consecutively. Suarez is heavily favored to pitch over 17.5 outs and has consistently faced 25 or more batters per game this season, ensuring ample opportunities to achieve strikeouts.

Strikeout Lock of the Day

James Paxton Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110, DraftKings)

James Paxton has failed to reach this mark in 12 out of 15 starts, including 4 out of 5 at home. Paxton’s strikeout numbers have been modest with a 6.3 K/9 rate, placing him in the 12th percentile for strikeout rate in the MLB. While the Milwaukee Brewers overall strikeout rate ranks middle of the pack at 21.5% this season (14th in MLB), their recent performance against left-handed pitchers drops to 18.8% over the last month.
Moreover, none of the nine projected batters in Milwaukee’s lineup have a strikeout rate exceeding 23% against lefties, limiting Paxton’s potential targets for strikeouts. Additionally, Paxton’s ability to pitch deep into games is uncertain, evidenced by the line favoring under 15.5 outs, especially against a Milwaukee team ranked 5th in pitches per plate appearance. With Paxton’s xERA of 4.81 placing him in the 19th percentile among starters, facing a Milwaukee squad that has shown improvement against left-handed pitching further supports betting against Paxton.
