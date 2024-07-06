MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for July 6

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.
Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for July 6.
MLB Strikeout Prop Bets
Matt Waldron Over 3.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-120, DraftKings)
Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-110, DraftKings)
Ranger Suarez’s strikeout line against the Atlanta Braves looks promising given his strong track record this season. He has exceeded this mark in 11 out of 16 games he’s played, excluding those affected by injury, and has achieved 4 or more strikeouts in all 8 of his road games with an average of 6.4 strikeouts per game.
The Braves present a favorable matchup as they have the 9th highest strikeout rate against left-handed pitchers over the last month and the 10th highest for the season. Six batters projected in their lineup have a strikeout rate of 23% or higher against lefties.
Suarez ranks in the 80th percentile in Chase% this season and has excelled on the road with a 2.06 ERA, .196 opponent batting average, and an 8.77 K/9 rate. He also ranks highly in BB%, demonstrating strong control with only 5 walks issued over his last 135 batters faced.
In the last 13 games where a left-handed pitcher has thrown 5 or more innings against the Braves, 11 have surpassed the 4.5 strikeout line, including the last 6 consecutively. Suarez is heavily favored to pitch over 17.5 outs and has consistently faced 25 or more batters per game this season, ensuring ample opportunities to achieve strikeouts.