MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for July 7

Brady Singer has surpassed this strikeout line in 9 out of 17 games this season, and he has achieved 4 or more strikeouts in 15 out of 17 games. His season-long K/9 rate stands at 8.49, showcasing above-average strikeout ability. Facing the Colorado Rockies adds to his advantage, as they rank fourth highest in strikeout percentage (K%) against right-handed pitchers for the season and seventh highest over the past two weeks.

Analyzing the Rockies’ lineup reveals that 5 out of 9 projected batters have a strikeout rate of 27% or higher, with 7 out of 9 at 23% or more. Historical data also supports Singer’s potential: in the last 25 instances of right-handed pitchers lasting 5 or more innings at Coors Field, they have consistently met or exceeded the 4.5 strikeout mark against the Rockies.

Despite the challenge of pitching at Coors Field, Singer’s track record of pitching at least 5 innings in 16 out of 17 starts this season provides confidence that he will have ample opportunities to accumulate strikeouts. His skill set suggests he could approach or even exceed a strikeout per inning against a Rockies team known for high swinging strike rates and low contact rates.

Graham Ashcraft Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-120, DraftKings)