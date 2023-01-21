Bet $5 on the Playoffs, Get $150 in Bonus Bets This Weekend

The NFL season has reached its final stretch, with just eight teams left in the chase for Super Bowl LVII.

With just three weekends of high-stakes football left, now is the time to cash in and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users a chance to build their bankroll with their first bet, offering an easy-to-claim $150 in bonus bets.

To claim the welcome offer, new users need to register, make a first-time deposit, and then place their first real-money wager of at least $5 on any FanDuel Sportsbook market that is live on the platform (it doesn’t need to be on the NFL). All users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet placement.

New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

21+. New customers only. Ohio only. Terms and Conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Divisional Round Schedule & Odds: Chiefs, Eagles Emerge From Bye Weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively, and were able to watch the Wild Card games from home thanks to their first-round byes. But the high-powered squads will get in on the playoff action this weekend, with the Chiefs taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Eagles seeing a divisional foe in the New York Giants.

Game Spread Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC) KC -9.5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX) PHI -7.5 Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, CBS) BUF -5.5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., FOX) SF -3.5

Jacksonville is coming into the Divisional Round with momentum, authoring a 27-point comeback in their Wild Card win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags capped the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history with a last-second field goal that sent a stunned Chargers team home packing.

The Eagles will see a Giants squad that’s brimming with confidence after upsetting the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Daniel Jones shined with the best performance of his career, collecting 301 yards passing and two scores to go with 78 yards on the ground.

Philadelphia got the best of the Giants twice during the regular season — 22-16 in the final week of the season without their starters and 48-22 in Week 14. There have been some questions about QB Jalen Hurts’ health but he should look sharp coming off an extra week of rest.

Game Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 52.5 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants 48 Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals 48.5 San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys 46.5

The Buffalo Bills and Bengals are set to meet up with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line just a few weeks after a scary incident where Buffalo safety Demar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The game was canceled due to the medical emergency. Both squads are streaking heading into the matchup, with Joe Burrow’s Bengals winning a franchise-record nine games in a row and Josh Allen’s Bills on an eight-game streak.

Wrapping up the Divisional Round is a clash between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams surged to lopsided wins in the Wild Card round, Dallas beating up Tom Brady and the Bucs 31-14 and the 49ers steamrolling the Seahawks 41-23.

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Favorite to Win it All

Ahead of the Divisional Round, the Chiefs are installed as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, coming in at +300. The Bills are close behind at +350 and the 49ers are the top team out of the NFC at +450.

San Francisco took over the top spot in the NFC from the top-seeded Eagles (+500) with their impressive showing against the Seahawks. The Bengals made a magical run to the Super Bowl a year ago but fell to the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati is +750 to win it this season.

Game Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs +300 Buffalo Bills +350 San Francisco 49ers +450 Philadelphia Eagles +500 Cincinnati Bengals +750 Dallas Cowboys +850 New York Giants +2,500 Jacksonville Jaguars +3,300

The Cowboys face slightly longer odds at +850 but would take a significant jump if they’re able to dispatch the 49ers this weekend. Bettors can get the most bang for their buck with the Giants (+2,500) and Jaguars (+3,300).