NFL Rookie Receiving Best Prop Bets

The 2024 NFL Draft was widely anticipated to feature a deep class of pass catchers. This expectation materialized with 23 offensive players and eight wide receivers/tight ends selected in the opening round.
Subsequently, the second round commenced with three wide receivers being chosen within the first five picks, following the initial eight pass catchers. With a considerable number of receivers and tight ends drafted in the first two rounds, let’s delve into the top prop bets for rookie receiving yardage and assess which rookie offers the most value to lead in receiving yards for the 2024 season.
NFL Rookie Receiving Prop Bets
Keon Coleman Over 750.5 Regular Season Receiving Yards (-110, DraftKings)
It’s highly probable that Keon Coleman could surpass his previous mark of 750.5 receiving yards. After a strategic trade-back in the draft’s first round, the Buffalo Bills snagged Coleman from Florida State as the No. 33 overall pick. This move followed the departure of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and Gabriel Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
Although Coleman didn’t hit 800-plus receiving yards in any of his three college seasons, he brings exciting potential to the table, especially with Josh Allen throwing to him. Standing at approximately 6-foot-4, Coleman showcased his knack for finding the end zone with a combined 18 receiving touchdowns in his last two college seasons.
During the offseason, the Bills bolstered their wide receiver corps with additions like Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Chase Claypool, and K.J. Hamler. However, none of these receivers have established themselves as consistent top targets. This sets the stage for Coleman to potentially emerge as Allen’s primary aerial weapon sooner rather than later.
Given Coleman’s raw talent and the opportunities present in Buffalo’s offense, the stage is set for him to shine.
Rome Odunze Under 700.5 Receiving Yards (+100, DraftKings)
Rookie Leader
Most Regular Season Rookie Receiving Yards: Malik Nabers (+600, DraftKings)
Just two picks after Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected, the New York Giants chose Malik Nabers from LSU with the No. 6 overall pick. Nabers had an impressive college career, with 72 receptions for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, followed by 89 catches, 1,569 yards, and 14 touchdowns in 2023.
Since trading Odell Beckham before the 2019 season, the Giants have been searching for a top-notch wide receiver. Nabers offers versatility, capable of excelling in various roles in New York’s offense, whether it’s in the slot or as a deep threat.
In 2023, Nabers ranked third in Yards Per Route Run (YPRR) with 3.64. Despite uncertainties about the quarterback situation, Nabers is expected to become the Giants’ primary receiving option, providing stability to their passing game.
