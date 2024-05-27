NHL Player Props: Stars vs. Oilers Game 3

The Western Conference Final shifts north of the border when the Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Monday.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 after Mason Marchment scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Stars to a 3-1 win in Game 2 in Dallas on Saturday.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Monday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final!

Hottest Player Props: Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

After he scored a pair of goals in Game 1 of the series, Stars forward Tyler Seguin was held scoreless by the Oilers in Game 2. Our model likes him to return to the scoresheet in Game 3, projecting him to hover right around his regular-season average of 0.76 points in tonight’s contest.

Thomas Harley: Over 0.5 Points (+180, DraftKings)

Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley has just two points (both assists) in the postseason and hasn’t recorded a point since Game 2 of the Stars’ second-round series against the Avalanche on May 9. However, our model projects a 17% increase over his average point production tonight in Game 2 against the Oilers, placing him well above the betting line at 0.69.

Jason Robertson: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120, DraftKings)

Stars forward Jason Robertson has yet to put more than two shots on goal in a single game this series, but our model likes that to change tonight in Game 3. He averaged 2.82 shots per game during the regular season, and our model projects him to remain above the betting line at 2.64 in tonight’s contest.

Mason Marchment: Over 0.5 Points (+135, DraftKings)

Marchment broke a three-game scoring drought with his tiebreaking goal in Game 2 on May 25, and our model likes his odds to record at least one point again in Game 3. He is averaging just under 0.5 points per game during the postseason, but he is projected to finish tonight’s contest closer to his regular-season average which is above the betting line at 0.65.

Hottest Player Props: Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+160, DraftKings)

With five straight games without a point, Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm is currently in his longest scoreless streak of the postseason. Still, he started Edmonton’s second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on a four-game point streak – including goals in three consecutive games – and our model likes him to return the scoresheet again tonight, projecting him to finish just over the betting line at 0.69 points in Game 3 against the Stars.

Adam Henrique: Over 0.5 Points (+190, DraftKings)

Oilers forward Adam Henrique will return to the lineup tonight for the first time since May 10 after missing the Oilers’ last seven games with an injury. He had just two points in six playoff games prior to his injury (1 goal, 1 assist), both scored in Game 1 of Edmonton’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. Our model likes Henrique to find the scoresheet in his return, projecting him to hover right around his regular-season average of 0.7 points per game in tonight’s contest.

