NHL Player Props: Stars vs. Oilers Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers will look to even the 2024 Western Conference Final on home ice Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars can move within one win of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2020.

The Oilers enter Wednesday’s game after suffering consecutive losses for the first time this postseason in Games 2 and 3 of the series against Dallas. Edmonton has a 4-1 record following a loss this postseason and has not lost three consecutive postseason games since being swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Western Conference Final.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Wednesday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final!

Hottest Player Point Props: Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

Stars forward Tyler Seguin dished out a pair of assists in Game 3 against the Oilers on May 27, and he is averaging more than a point per game during the series. Our model likes Seguin to find the scoresheet again in Game 4, projecting him to hover right around his regular-season average of 0.76 points in tonight’s contest.

Joe Pavelski: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

The Oilers have managed to hold Stars forward Joe Pavelski without a point through three games in this series, but he finished the second-round series against the Avalanche with three points over his final two games. Our model likes his odds to find the scoresheet again in Game 4, projecting him to finish over the betting line at 0.69 in tonight’s contest.

Matt Duchene: Over 0.5 Points (+124, DraftKings)

Like Pavelski, Stars forward Matt Duchene has yet to record a point in this series against the Oilers. His current three-game scoring drought ties his longest pointless streak of the postseason, but our model likes his odds to record at least one point in Game 4. Although it’s a 21% decline below his regular-season points-per-game average, Duchene is projected to finish above the betting line at 0.64 in tonight’s contest.

Hottest Player Point Props: Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+154, DraftKings)

With six straight games without a point, Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm is currently in his longest scoring drought of the postseason. Still, he started Edmonton’s second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks on a four-game point streak – including goals in three consecutive games – and our model likes him to return the scoresheet again tonight, projecting him to finish just over the betting line at 0.72 points in Game 4 against the Stars.

Adam Henrique: Over 0.5 Points (+185, DraftKings)

Oilers forward Adam Henrique returned to the lineup in Game 3 for the first time since May 10 after missing the Oilers’ previous seven games with an injury. He had just two points in six playoff games prior to his injury (1 goal, 1 assist), both scored in Game 1 of Edmonton’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, but he potted a goal against the Stars in his first game back on May 27. As a result, our model projects him to hover right around his regular-season average of 0.7 points per game in tonight’s contest against Dallas.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!