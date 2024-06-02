NHL Player Props: Western Conference Final Game 6

The Dallas Stars will look to force a winner-take-all Game 7 when they face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Sunday, while the Oilers eye their first Stanley Cup Final in 18 years.

The Stars are 6-2 on the road this postseason and will need to match a franchise record to extend their season. The Oilers, meanwhile, can become the third team in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final after being 10-plus points out of a playoff spot during the regular season.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Wednesday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Game 6 of the Western Conference Final!

Hottest Player Props: Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz: Over 0.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Stars forward Roope Hintz dished out a pair of assists in his return to the lineup in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on May 27, but the Oilers have held him without a point in the two games since. Our model likes his chances to return to the scoresheet tonight in Game 6, projecting him to finish over the betting line at 0.77 points.

Joe Pavelski: Over 0.5 Points (+140, DraftKings)

The Oilers have managed to hold Stars forward Joe Pavelski without a point through all five games of the Western Conference Final series after he finished Dallas’ second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche with three points over his final two games. Our model likes Pavelski’s odds to find the scoresheet for the first time this series in Game 6, projecting him to finish over the betting line at 0.75 points in tonight’s contest.

Jamie Benn: Over 0.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Stars captain Jamie Benn was held without a point in the teams’ last meeting on May 31, but he racked up seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) over the first four games of the series. Our model likes him to return to the scoresheet in Game 6, projecting a 28% increase over his average scoring potential of 0.73 points in tonight’s contest.

Hottest Player Props: Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+150, DraftKings)

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm scored a goal in Game 4 for his lone point of the series, but his odds are favorable to record at least one point tonight in Game 6. Our model projects a 22% increase over his average points per game in tonight’s contest, up to 0.7 points.

Connor McDavid: Under 1.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Oilers captain Connor McDavid dished out an assist for his only point in Game 5 against the Stars, and according to our model, he is unlikely to exceed that point total tonight. Our model projects a 28% decline below his average points per game, placing him under the betting line at 1.25 in Game 6.

Evan Bouchard: Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (+120, DraftKings)

Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard has blocked three shots – his highest single-game total of the series – in Game 5 against the Oilers, but his odds to repeat this in tonight’s contest are slim. Our model projects a 15% decline in his shot-blocking potential tonight in Game 6, placing him under the betting line at 1.11.

