NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Picks for Canucks vs. Oilers Game 6

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their second-round playoff series and force a Game 7, while the Vancouver Canucks set their sights on becoming the fourth and final team to advance to the 2024 Conference Finals.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Saturday’s matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for May 18!

How did we do? See Heavy’s NHL Player Props for May 16: 5-for-6 (83% accuracy)

Hottest Player Props: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Canucks center Elias Lindholm is riding a three-game point streak and is averaging more than a point per game during the series against the Oilers. Our model projects Lindholm to see a 33% increase over his regular-season points-per-game average tonight in Game 6, up to 0.86.

Quinn Hughes: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has exceeded two shots on goal just once in this series, but our model likes him to do it again tonight. After he put four shots on goal in Game 5 against Edmonton, Hughes is projected to finish above the betting line at 2.84 in Game 6.

J.T. Miller: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Like Hughes, Canucks center J.T. Miller has only exceeded two shots on goal once in this series, doing so with four shots in Game 5. Our model projects Miller to see a 15% increase over his average shots per game tonight in Game 6, putting him above the betting line at 2.76.

Hottest Player Props: Edmonton Oilers

Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+124, DraftKings)

The Canucks held Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm off the scoresheet for the first time this series in Game 5, but he had at least one point in each of the first four contests. Our model likes him to return to form tonight in Game 6, projecting a a 26% increase over his regular-season average, up to 0.72.

Leon Draisaitl: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl posted his lowest shot total of the series in Game 5, putting just two pucks on net in the Oilers’ 3-2 loss. He is still averaging over four shots per game during the playoffs, however, and our model likes him to put at least four on goal tonight in Game 6.

Evander Kane: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Oilers winger Evander Kane has points in three straight contests against the Canucks, most recently scoring a goal in Game 5. Our model likes him to continue the trend and find the scoresheet again in Game 6, projecting a 14% increase over his average point potential in tonight’s contest.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+140, DraftKings)

The Canucks held Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins without a shot on goal for the first time this series in Game 5. However, our model projects an 11% increase over his average shots per game tonight in Game 6, putting him just over the betting line at 2.55.

Connor McDavid: Under 1.5 Points (+124, DraftKings)

The Canucks have successfully neutralized Oilers superstar Connor McDavid late in this series, holding him to just one point over the last three contests. As a result, his average scoring potential has taken a hit, and our model projects him to finish under the betting line at 1.29 in Game 6.

