NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Panthers, Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Tonight, NHL history awaits.

The Florida Panthers will aim to win a Game 7 on home ice for the first time and end a 30-season wait to claim the first Stanley Cup in franchise history, while the Edmonton Oilers will seek to finish off their historic comeback and become the first team in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) – and second all time – to win the Stanley Cup after facing a 3-0 series deficit in the Final.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model also projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Monday’s do-or-die matchup. Let’s dive into some of our favorite game lines and player props for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final!

Hottest Game Lines: Panthers Moneyline & Total

Florida Panthers Over Edmonton Oilers (-112, DraftKings)

As one might expect for a series currently tied at 3-3, the Vegas odds on Game 7 are essentially dead even. Our model still believes the Panthers will pull out the win, though, even after giving up three straight to the Oilers.

Total Score Over 5.5 (+115, DraftKings)

Our model projects that each of the starting goaltenders in tonight’s contest will allow 3 or more goals, placing the projected total over the betting line of 5.5.

Hottest Player Props: Assists & Total Points

Sam Reinhart: Over 0.5 Assists (+145, DraftKings)

In addition to having the second-best odds among his teammates to score a goal in Game 7, Panthers winger Sam Reinhart is also expected to see an 18% uptick in his potential to dish out an assist in Game 7. Our model has him landing just over the betting line at 0.53 assists in tonight’s contest.

Carter Verhaeghe: Over 0.5 Points (-115, DraftKings)

The Vegas odds are evenly split on Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, but our model says it’s a good bet to take the over. He has been relatively quiet this series with just 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist) in six games, but he is second on the team with 19 points in 23 postseason contests.

Hottest Player Props: Anytime Goalscorers

Aleksander Barkov: Anytime Goalscorer (+265, DraftKings)

The Vegas odds have this one as a reach at +265, but our model says Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has the highest probability of any player on his team to find the back of the net in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at 43%. Barkov found the back of the net in Game 6 for his eighth goal of the postseason, and our model projects a whopping 77% uptick in his goalscoring potential in tonight’s contest.

Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+180, DraftKings)

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has cooled down considerably during the Final series with just 3 assists and no goals over the past six games. However, our model says he’s due to find the back of the net and still gives him the highest probability of any player to score a goal in tonight’s contest (46%). Draisaitl is projected to pull out all the stops in Game 7, seeing a 20% uptick over his average of 0.51 goals per game.

Bonus Player Prop: Goalie Spotlight

Stuart Skinner: Over 26.5 Saves (-125, DraftKings)

Our model projects that Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner will make exactly 26 saves in Game 7; however, he has hit this line three times in his last five starts, so we feel reasonably confident taking the over with this pick.

