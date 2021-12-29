Bet Tonight’s Oregon vs. Oklahoma Bowl Game Risk-Free

College Bowl season is kicking to high-gear and Wednesday night will see No. 14 Oregon facing No. 16 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Let’s take a closer look at the game and some recent betting trends:

Oregon vs. Oklahoma Odds, Betting Trends & Game Info

Who: No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3) vs. No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

What: Valero Alamo Bowl

When: Wednesday, December 29, 2021; 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Alamodome; San Antonio, Texas

Point Spread: Oklahoma (-6.5)

Over/Under: 60.5

Moneyline: Oregon +198 & Oklahoma -250

Betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Oregon enters the game with a 5-8 record against the spread (ATS) overall, including a 0-1 mark in their lone neutral site game. Oklahoma went 5-6-1 overall and 1-0 in neutral stadiums.

Against the over/under (O/U) the Ducks are 6-7 (0-1 neutral site) and the Sooners 7-5, 1-0.

Here are a few betting trends heading into the game, courtesy of Odds Shark:

Oregon is 6-12 against the spread (ATS) in its past 18 games

Oregon is 6-2 straight up (SU) in its past 8 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of Oregon’s past 5 games vs. Big 12 opponents

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of Oregon’s past 5 games in December

Oklahoma is 18-2 SU in its past 20 games

Oklahoma is 6-1 SU in its past 7 games vs. Pac-12 opponents

Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in its past 6 games when playing as the favorite

Total has gone UNDER in 9 of Oklahoma’s past 11 games in December

This game figures to see a lot points being put up on the scoreboard as the 60.5 over/under indicates. Oklahoma comes in with the 10th-highest scoring offense in the FBS at 38.4 points per game. Oregon can get into the endzone as well (31.4 PPG, 44th).

It should be noted that both teams are middle-of-the-pack defensively compared to other teams across the nation. The Sooners are allowing 25.3 points per game, the Ducks 25.5.

In case you were wondering, here are the current lines for the two games, per FanDuel:

Alabama (-13.5) vs. Cincinnati

Georgia (-7.5) vs. Michigan

