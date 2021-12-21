Rams vs. Seahawks Odds & Betting Line

The Rams play host Tuesday night to the Seattle Seahawks, a team whose number Los Angeles has had recently.

And speaking of numbers, the FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams as a 7-point favorite with the over/under set at 46.5.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

If you are interested in joining the FanDuel Sportsbook, one of Heavy’s partner, they are offering a promotion for first-time users. You get your first bet risk free up to $1,000, meaning if you’re bet doesn’t win you get your money back up to $1,000. To claim this promo, all you have to do is create a FanDuel Sportsbook account, make a deposit of at least $10, then choose the bet of your liking in any sport.

Claim this offer

Just a reminder, there are only a dozen states that have legalized online gambling — Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. You must be present in one of those states and be at least 21 years of age to place online wagers.

Rams vs. Seahawks Odds

Point Spread: Rams (-7)

Over/Under: 46.5

Money line: Rams -300 Seahawks +245

The Rams (9-4) have won 7 of the past 9 over the Seahawks (5-8), including their matchup earlier this season, 26-17 in Seattle.

Los Angeles is 6-7 against the spread (ATS) on the year and 3-3 at SoFi Stadium, while the Seahawks are 7-6 and 4-3 on the road.

When it comes to the over/under, L.A. is 7-5-1 (3-3 at home) and Seattle is 3-9-1, and just 1-5-1 in away contests.

Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

Rams Trends:

Rams are 2-5 ATS in the past 7 games

Total has come in UNDER in 4 of the past 5 vs. Seattle

Total has come in UNDER in 11 of past 14 home games

Rams are 6-1 vs. Seattle in the past 7 home games

Rams are 4-2 ATS in the past 6 games vs. NFC West opponents

Seahawks Trends:

Total has come in UNDER in 8 of the past 11 games

Total has come in UNDER in 8 of the past 11 away games

Seahawks are 1-5 ATS vs. the Rams in the past 6 games

Seahawks are 2-4 ATS in the past 6 games vs. NFC West opponents

Seahawks are 1-4 straight up in the past 5 games vs. Rams

(Trends from Odds Shark)

Rams vs. Seahawks News & Notes

The Seahawks have a “bend-but-don’t-break” defense. They allow a league-high 394.9 yards per game, but allow just 20.2 PPG (4th fewest in the league). The Rams’ offense ranks 4th in points (28.2 PPG) and 6th in yards (384.5 per game). Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is having a career year with 113 receptions for 1,489 yards and 12 touchdowns — all tops in the NFL.

Seattle’s offense has struggled a bit this season, scoring 20.9 points per game on 310.2 yards per contest. The Rams have a middle-of-pack defense — T17th in scoring (22.5 PPG) and 15th in yards allowed per game (347.1). The Rams’ Aaron Donald tends to have his biggest games against Russell Wilson and the ‘Hawks, as the defensive lineman has sacked the quarterback 14 times in 15 regular-season games. Donald is coming off a 3-sack game of the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray.

Wilson has thrown for 6 touchdowns to just 1 interception over the past 3 games. He completed just 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards with a TD and an INT in the first meeting against the Rams this season.